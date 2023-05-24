These schoolboys put a huge smile on peoples' faces with their incredible dance clip

TikTok user @deovanicloete and his friends delivered some hot moves and went viral

Mzansi people were loving the confidence of the white boy and the moves he served

PAY ATTENTION: Empowering lives, one story at a time. Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

School kids are dropping some of the hottest dance videos on TikTok. These two boys' slick moves had Mzansi screaming in the comment section.

TikTok user @deovanicloete and his vibey friends delivered some amazing dance moves and went viral. Image: TikTok user @deovanicloete

Source: TikTok

The social media dance revolution has taken over. People love watching kids bust moves that they can't even as adults.

Mzansi school boys serve flames in TikTok dance video

TikTok user @deovanicloete shared a video of himself and a friend dancing in their school uniform. Their confidence is contagious, and their moves are next level!

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Take a look at the heat these kids served:

Mzansi hypes the boys, especially the young white man

This clip sent people into groove mode. Most peeps were blown away by how well the white boy danced and hyped him in the comments.

Read some of the kind comments:

said:

“This is what Madiba fought for”

Kamille.worldwide said:

“White boy has moves ”

KikzinaMol said:

“We are a Rainbow Nation indeed ❤️❤️❤️❤️"”

Kingsip Khumalo said:

“Yes, gents, aweeeeeeeeeeeeeeee love it ”

Noenoe said:

“Move it boys”

Schoolgirls' TikTok amapiano challenge goes viral, impressing Mzansi with their glitch moves in video

In related news, Briefly News reported that a group of friends have been trending on TikTok for flawlessly executing the choreography of the viral amapiano glitch challenge.

TikTok user @ro.makka has synchronised movements and impeccable timing, leaving viewers in awe of their incredible talent. In the video, the schoolgirls' TikTok amapiano challenge has quickly gained momentum on social media platforms, garnering thousands of views and enthusiastic reactions.

The energy and precision they brought to each step of the routine are a testament to their dedication and love for the art of dance.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News