A young Nigerian man vibed with a girl in a secondary school uniform walking down the street

The girl's response to the song from a speaker was so sudden and perfect that people doubted if she was actually a stranger

Among those who reacted to the dance video were TikTokkers who said the "stranger" must be a professional

A young man, @thespizzle, who creates content on TikTok, made a video with a girl dressed like a secondary school student, and people loved it.

In the TikTok clip that has gone viral, the man saw the student walking down the road and quickly placed a Bluetooth speaker in front of her.

People said that the girl must be a professional dancer. Photo source: @thespizzle

Girl's dance video stirs reactions

The girl started dancing hard without thinking much about the man's sudden act. She kept dishing out different dance styles. Another girl in uniform, who was behind her, was so surprised.

Many people who watched the girl's dancing video expressed doubts that she was in a secondary school because of her confident moves.

Watch the video below:

The video has gathered over 1200 comments with more than 146,000 likes.

Briefly News compiled some of the reactions below:

Older teacher busts moves in sync with pupil, Mzansi uses smooth dance video to make hilarious meme

In another story, Briefly News reported that one epic dance video was all the rave. The TikTok had people in awe of the unlikely dancing pair of teacher and her pupil.

This funny and entertaining video garnered over 180 0000 likes. Peeps could not stop raving about the obvious bond between the kid and his elderly educator.

