A Johannesburg Curo school jumped on the TikTok Myztro challenge and slayed it

TikTok account @curromidrandsagewood shared the video showing the vibey principal and students

The comment section was flooded with love for the principal and the awesome school

Mzansi loves it when teachers get in on TikTok challenges. A Johannesburg Curo school decided to do the TikTok Myztro challenge, and it has gone viral.

TikTok account @curromidrandsagewood shared the video showing the vibey principal and students.

Schools are using social media to build morale and get recognition. People are living for the vibey content they are sharing and loving seeing the kids enjoying school.

Curo school does TikTok Myztro challenge

TikTok account @curromidrandsagewood shared a video of a Curo school campus in Midrand doing the Myztro challenge. The students gave it their all, and Sir didn't do too badly either.

The principal is such a team player. Take a look at this cool clip:

Mzansi claps for the awesome clip and the cool principal

This content always warms hearts. It is so nice to see teachers and principals having light-hearted fun with their students.

Read some of the comments:

Onto ❤️ said:

"The best principal in the world! "

Lesego Malefetse said:

“Mxaaaaa DT!! The best principal ever omgggg”

Lerato Kodisang ⭐️ said:

“Watched this over 10 times ”

Disebo Dee said:

“I am going back to school.”

Musa Makhusha said:

“Best principal in the world ”

Lindokuhlemtimande said:

“Why did I just cry ♥️literally the best principal.”

