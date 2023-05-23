The latest dance challenge to take over the socials is by musician Myztro, and the Engen staff took part

This video was a hit as people watched them enjoy the amapiano banger that has the internet in a chokehold

TikTok users were thoroughly amused as they saw how the Engen staff put on a lit show while at work

Engen employees were a hit on TikTok viral after they danced together. The guys in the video looked happy as they took part in dancing to a popular song by Myztro.

Engen workers danced to the famous Myztro's TikTok viral song. Image: @gahmala.g

Source: TikTok

People were entertained as they watched the Engen garage petrol attendants do the most. Peeps sang the men's praises for being some of the best service workers.

Engen petrol attendants bring the heat in dance challenge

A video posted on TikTok by @gahmala.g shows the latest to get into an amapiano dance trend. In the video, the men were doing the viral dance to Mytro Ah Ah. Watch the video below:

Mzansi delighted by service station workers' performance

Many people were not shy to sing their praises as dance videos are always a hit. Viewers on TikTok commented with countless compliments s for the hard workers.

Call me anything commented:

"Nice guys love it"

S U N F L O W E R commented:

"Lekka its nice seeing workers happy at their job..its a struggle to go to a job you not happy at. so we work hard yet we must be happy too."

user6843945468900 commented:

"No wonder i have to wait for a petrol attendant "

lucyjaggers commented:

"Engens staff in general are GREAT people always a vibe."

Garron Theunissen commented:

"Good one guys "

Petrol attendant's isiZulu has SA confused as he tries to explain wrecked Engen

Briefly News previously reported that People were confused by a video showing a severely damaged Engen as the petrol attendant was not making much sense.

Online users could not help but come up with wild scenarios for why the petrol station was ruined. Many people began to guess what the man was saying.

Mzansi loves a good mystery, and most people couldn't make sense of what the employee was saying. Many had guesses, but most agreed that he was using some kind of slang the rest of us aren't familiar with.

Source: Briefly News