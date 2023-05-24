Teachers from Ikgomotseng Primary School went TikTok viral after busting some lit moves on camera

The video of the educators from North West doing the viral dance was a hit, and online users were happy to watch

Many people left comments sharing their thought about schools taking part in social media trends

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

One teacher was a hit with TikTok viewers. The lady who works in Schweizer Reneke at Ikgomotseng Public Primary School showed people that Myztro's song took the country over by storm.

Three teachers from Northwest did their best for the Myztro Dance challenge, much to TikTok users' delight. Image: @lehlanyalajehofa

Source: TikTok

South Africans love amapiano, and seeing the teacher join in on students' fun was heartwarming. People showered the educator with compliments for being such a good sport.

Myztro's song on TikTok has SA teachers dancing

More teachers went viral for agreeing to take but in Myztro Ah Ah challenge in a video by @lehlanyalajehofa. The staff from Ikgomotseng Primary School were doing the moves on school campus. Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

TikTok users enjoy teacher's Myztro dance challenge entry

People enjoy seeing students and teachers bonding. The video on this teacher was a hit as she put some effort into dancing in different locations.

Nina Flemmer commented:

"Take me this school it's cool "

Kelebogile commented:

"Bathong bo mistress"

@reflection9.... commented:

"I want to go back to school now!!!"

mathe13tshegofatso commented:

"G:o Teacher, go teacher"

GqomKnights.28 commented:

"December Matric 2023 20% pass rate nice dance."

Mohau Cool Mohh Tutu, the creator, replied:

"With 80% of happiness nheeee hahahaha"

Handsome teacher's Myztro dance challenge charms Mzansi ladies

Briefly News previously reported that another teacher joined others in doing the Myztro dance challenge. This time it's a Curro Afrikaans teacher who had many applauding him.

The video was a hit as it got thousands of likes. Peeps were filled with compliments for the young man.

Teachers dancing with students always have Mzansi entertained. Many women commented, asking for the teacher's handle because he is good-looking. Some said the teacher resembled Christiano Ronaldo.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News