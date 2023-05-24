A video of a schoolboy busting some moves with great skill has been doing the rounds online

The footage shows him dressed in his uniform as he gyrates his hips and body to an amapiano beat

Entertained social media users were taken aback by his flexibility and talent as they praised his dance performance

PAY ATTENTION: Empowering lives, one story at a time. Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

A talented boy set the school grounds ablaze with his sassy dance moves.

Mzansi was in awe of a schoolboy's sassy dance moves. Image: @unitymovers/TikTok

Source: TikTok

A video posted on TikTok by @unitymovers, shows the young man moving his body with great skill to an amapiano beat. Dressed in his school uniform, he jumps and jives with a sassy attitude and it's clear to see that he has the makings of an amapiano choreographer.

One netizen was even reminded of the South African musical drama film, Sarafina which was about young students of the apartheid time, who adopted a campaign of resistance against the police presence in their schools.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

SA shows schoolboy's amapiano dance moves love

School kids dancing to amapiano has truly taken social media by storm.

Birthed in South Africa’s Black townships in the country’s Gauteng province, the amapiano music movement borrows from the musical ancestry of the communities in which it was conceived, Billboard.com reports.

South African netizens were impressed by the schoolboy's moves and flooded the TikTok post praising his performance.

Moira Mas commented:

"And you just walked like you didn't do anything haibo ‍♀️."

Becoming Dr Andy said:

"We need a rematch with Sarafina, we were young ."

coachella randy replied:

"You never missssssss!!!!!!!."

lumka_Mcdrops responded:

"Noma isingavalwa ke manje."

zenaz7728 said:

"You won the challenge ."

andymaqondwana1 reacted:

"Lalela ."

mjithaamanda2003 wrote:

"Bengithi angeke ngi comment'e ngaqhubeka ngabuka ❤️."

Sesy commented:

"Kutheni udansa njengo girl."

njabul_m replied:

"Yaze yaphuka kahle ingane."

Video of a schoolboy dancing to a vibey track on a school field leaves the people screaming for our man “Matense”

In another story, Briefly News reported that Mzansi is being brought together through dance. People are loving seeing young white people get their groove on and connect with their African roots. A recent video of a schoolboy left many clapping.

Gone are the days when only this race could do that and another couldn’t. Now we are all vibing together and it is changing the course of history.

TikTok user @matenase_2.0 shared a clip of a young man busting some smooth moves on the field at school. The young man confidently grooved as a friend recorded him.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News