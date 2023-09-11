DJ Sbu has opened the lid on fresh Zahara accusations, saying he will tell all in his upcoming book, set to hit the shelves later in the year

This was after some netizens had a fun day under his motivational post, pointing back to the songstress's claims of being owed money

He spoke to Briefly News about his silence over the matter despite the social media accusations and frenzy

DJ Sbu has responded to fresh Zahara accusations by pointing toward a book he will release later this year. Images: @zaharasa, @djsbulive

Social media users don't rest, and the streets on X, formerly known as Twitter, are rough! This time, they dragged DJ Sbu after he gave a motivational session.

Tweeps highjack DJ Sbu's post to roast him about Zahara

The entrepreneur extraordinaire was motivating his followers to reach for their dreams in a poster and said:

"Stop waiting to be given. Just take it."

One X user, @Elle__Juqu, reposted the tweet with a spicy and sarcastic comment saying:

"Wenza kanje nge mali ka Zahara."

Check out the interaction in the post below:

DJ Sbu responds to Briefly News about Zahara's accusations

When Briefly News asked about the ongoing trolling and social media backlash, he responded that all will be revealed in due time:

"I have been quiet for 10 years on matter intentionally. But will share more light on the matter on my upcoming new book due for release later this year."

Social media users fuel Zahara's payment claims

Tweeps echoed @Elle__Juqu's sentiments, saying DJ Sbu stole Zahara's money and said:

@LM_Rebirth had a good time:

"As I go to sleep laughing."

@NtsebiH called on the DJ:

"Ao Sbhuda phendula phela you can’t just give up like that."

@Mma_Stene predicted:

"Lol, I bet you’re blocked."

@sibucy was shocked:

"Yoh the liver eninayo sometimes kungathi ningangipha yona."

