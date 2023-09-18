The Mselekus family is steadily increasing as they have welcomed and introduced another bundle of joy to the world

The family's patriarch, Musa Mseleku, introduced his firstborn son, Mpumelelo's first boy child, with his second girlfriend, Tirelo Kale

After introducing the little one, named Singabakho, to the world, the wealthy polygamist comments section was flooded with comments resembling the boy to his mother

Musa Mseleku has shared the first picture of his grandchild, Singabakho, by Mpumelelo Mseleku and Tirelo Kale. Images: @sbindi_mseleku, @mis_kale

South Africa's most famous polygamist family, the Meslekus, have finally shared the first look at Musa Mseleku's first son, Mpumelelo, with his girlfriend, Tirelo Kale's first child together.

Musa Mseleku introduces his Mpumelelo and Tirelo's first child

The wealthy patriarch, Musa Mseleku, took to his Instagram to share a photo of Mpumelelo's second child. This is how Mseleku captioned the post of his grandchild's picture taken from a mirror's reflection:

"Singabakho Mseleku."

Check out Singabankho's adorable picture in the post below:

Musa Mseleku's followers review baby Singabakho's pictures

His followers couldn't help but compare the baby's sticking resemblance to his mother Tirelo, even by just a glimpse. This is what was said:

@_princess_fuzzy_lives_here was excited:

"Atleast we get to see what Tirelo was hiding."

@noziphosikhosana declared:

"Tirelo has strong genes, beautiful boy."

@emily_tshego agreed:

"His mother's child. So adorable."

@sbu_27th_ added:

"Tirelo's genes fought like nobody's business. Little Mr looks like Mommy congratulations, Mr Mseleku."

@5122_latoya explained:

"That's why she was so stubborn you can tell that she was coming with a man."

@xollymnyandu said:

"Tirelo omncane madoda, Mseleku."

@kay_lepolesa weighed in:

"He looks like his mother this one."

@lithemba.mfuko was swooning:

"He is soooo beautiful, oh wow! How precious is he!"

@pilulemajola gushed:

"Tirelo's baby was beautiful."

@samukelisiwe_mzimela approved:

"Beautiful name."

Vuyokazi Nciweni announces second pregnancy with Mpumelelo Mseleku

In a related Briefly News report, Mpumelelo's first girlfriend and baby mama, Vuyokazi, announced she is expecting her second child with the young polygamist in training.

The Izingane Zesthembu star had an emotional first season of the show, where she hinted at her pregnancy while Tirelo used her visible bumps to her advantage. Vuyo's second baby will be a kid sibling to three-year-old Mhlophekazi.

