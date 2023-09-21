Zandie Khumalo-Gumede has celebrated her baby boy Zenala's second birthday

The controversy-smeared singer posted three pictures of the healthy-looking boy, one being from his birth

Social media users were swooning over the little boy's birthday, wishing both mother and child a good year ahead

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

Zandie Khumalo-Gumede celebrated her buddle of joy Zenala's 2nd birthday with a sweet note. Images: @zandi_khumalo_gumede

Source: Instagram

Singer Zandie Khumalo-Gumede has successfully made it to the second year of motherhood as her baby boy Zenala Gumede turned two years old on Thursday, 21 September.

Zandie Khumalo-Gumede pens 2nd birthday note for Zenala

Taking to Instagram to celebrate her baby's birthday, Zandie wrote a lengthy letter with three pictures of her grown bundle of joy and said:

"Look who has just turned 2, Sheeesh where has all the time gone? Happy birthday to the kindest boy I have ever met, the one that makes everything okay just by saying 'Mom'.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

"Ukhule Golide lika mama no baba, uJehova akuvilkele ngezingelosi eziyizinkulungwane. The happiness u have brought to our life is unmatched. Happy birthday son, I promise you bottomless love and support for as long as we are here."

Check out the pictures below:

Zenala receives 2nd birthday wishes

The singer's special tribute to her little one received birthday wishes from her online fans:

@philisiwenomplio6 said:

"Happy birthday to my lovely son happy birthday to your blessing."

@sindisiwelukhele commented:

"Happy Birthday little Prince."

@bridget_mabriza called him by name:

"Happy Birthday Pakathwayo."

@mzansi_boardssa was swooning:

"Seborn (firstborn) kamama wayo."

@sanelisiwebhengu wished:

"Happy birthday my boy boy."

@sli_madlamini found a twin:

"Happy birthday to us big boy."

@djhappygalsa praised:

"Ncaaapona nzeeee, happy birthday Champ"

@nonhlanhlakhuzwayo added:

"Aww, he’s just the cutest! Happy birthday little champ."

@missn6921 found another twin:

"Happy birthday cutie sharing a birthday with me, Ukhule unkulunkulu akuvikele njalo boy more blessings."

@sabelobinda said:

"Happy birthday to mshana ka malume."

@lungi_mm added:

"Happy 2nd birthday to my baby boy. Aunty L loves him from the moon and back."

Man proposes to girlfriend at RocoMamas

In another story on Briefly News, one man proposed to his girlfriend at a family restaurant and his video went viral on TikTok.

While netizens were feeling the romantic acts of the in-live man, they were happier about the staff that was overjoyed for the sweet occasion, creating more amusement in the video.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News