Zandie Khumalo-Gumede Celebrates Her Son Zenala’s 2nd Birthday with 3 Photos and Emotional Note
- Zandie Khumalo-Gumede has celebrated her baby boy Zenala's second birthday
- The controversy-smeared singer posted three pictures of the healthy-looking boy, one being from his birth
- Social media users were swooning over the little boy's birthday, wishing both mother and child a good year ahead
Singer Zandie Khumalo-Gumede has successfully made it to the second year of motherhood as her baby boy Zenala Gumede turned two years old on Thursday, 21 September.
Zandie Khumalo-Gumede pens 2nd birthday note for Zenala
Taking to Instagram to celebrate her baby's birthday, Zandie wrote a lengthy letter with three pictures of her grown bundle of joy and said:
"Look who has just turned 2, Sheeesh where has all the time gone? Happy birthday to the kindest boy I have ever met, the one that makes everything okay just by saying 'Mom'.
"Ukhule Golide lika mama no baba, uJehova akuvilkele ngezingelosi eziyizinkulungwane. The happiness u have brought to our life is unmatched. Happy birthday son, I promise you bottomless love and support for as long as we are here."
Check out the pictures below:
Zenala receives 2nd birthday wishes
The singer's special tribute to her little one received birthday wishes from her online fans:
@philisiwenomplio6 said:
"Happy birthday to my lovely son happy birthday to your blessing."
@sindisiwelukhele commented:
"Happy Birthday little Prince."
@bridget_mabriza called him by name:
"Happy Birthday Pakathwayo."
@mzansi_boardssa was swooning:
"Seborn (firstborn) kamama wayo."
@sanelisiwebhengu wished:
"Happy birthday my boy boy."
@sli_madlamini found a twin:
"Happy birthday to us big boy."
@djhappygalsa praised:
"Ncaaapona nzeeee, happy birthday Champ"
@nonhlanhlakhuzwayo added:
"Aww, he’s just the cutest! Happy birthday little champ."
@missn6921 found another twin:
"Happy birthday cutie sharing a birthday with me, Ukhule unkulunkulu akuvikele njalo boy more blessings."
@sabelobinda said:
"Happy birthday to mshana ka malume."
@lungi_mm added:
"Happy 2nd birthday to my baby boy. Aunty L loves him from the moon and back."
