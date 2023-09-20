Siphiwe Tshabalala's sister is a year older and the former footballer honoured her on her special day

The former Kaizer Chiefs star sent his sister a sweet birthday message

Mpumi Tshabalala was showered with birthday wishes in 2022 as her brother showed her off to the world

Siphiwe Tshabalala's sister was honoured with sweet birthday messages on her birthday in 2022. The soccer star's only sibling, Mpumi was praised for her beauty and uncanny resemblance to Shabba. Mzansi came together to send Mpumi warm birthday messages to brighten up her day.

Siphiwe Tshabalala shows off his sister

In an Instagram story captured by The South African, Siphiwe Tshabalala honoured his sister with a birthday post.

From the photo, the siblings appeared to be at a function where both dressed to the nines while posing for photos:

"Happiest birthday to my blood."

The soccer star shared a similar message in 2022 where he showed his beautiful sister off in an Instagram post:

"Happy birthday to my blood, my only sibling."

Mzansi wishes Mpumi Tshabalala a happy birthday

Taking to the comment section, followers showered Siphiwe Tshabalala's sister with sweet birthday messages:

reneilwe06 posted:

"Happy birthday to Sistir Mei bra. Many more years to her."

alice2219626 said:

"Happy birthday to her."

edmundshamu responded:

"Happy birthday our sister."

gift_x_zwide commented:

"Happy birthday to the princess. Akhule aze akhokhobe."

tumimokgalagadi44 posted:

"She's very beautiful, happy birthday to her."

khaya_sienkie added:

"Birthday blessings upon your sister."

thibo_touch_lets_go said:

"Happy Birthday Mpumi."

tondo_tt responded:

"La tshwana!"

mlamlitshaka asked:

"Shaba uyi twin all along? HBD ku Cic."

mkhulekolokotfwako posted:

Happy birthday, princess."

fifiphalatsi said:

"Happy birthday to Phando."

majowi26 commented:

"Happy birthday to sisi may God bless her with more years to come."

phiwa_mathi responded:

"Happy birthday Dade."

