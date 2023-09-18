Former Isibaya actress Asavela Mqokiyana has announced the birth of her daughter on Instagram

The actress's daughter was born on 18 August 2023, but she only announced her birth a month later

Her supporters showed them love and sent their heartfelt congratulatory messages online

Congratulatory messages have been flowing in for the new mommy, Asavela Mqokiyana. This comes after the star announced the arrival of her daughter on Instagram.

Asavela is now a mommy

Taking to her Instagram page, Asavela Mqokiyana gave fans just a snippet of her newborn. She shared a picture of only her daughter's mouth.

In her caption, she shared when her little one arrived, which was on 18 August 2023.

"18/08. Ma’kheswa," she gushed.

Mzansi floods Asavela's comments section with sweet words

Awed over Asavela's heartwarming post, many of her followers and industry mates sent out their congratulatory messages to Asavela.

snezieymsomi said:

"This is my PinPin. Piniza girlies. May this one month bring CALMNESS, SLEEPY NIGHTS, AND WONDERFUL OTHER MONTHS TO FOREVER MAMA, MY NOPINIZA."

khabonina_q said:

"Hello nana."

ntombi_keswa said:

"Congratulations Asavela."

senzo_radebe wished:

"Congratulations My G."

sthatshy_2013 added:

"Pin pin is sharing a bday with my son."

moshendiki said:

"Happy 1 month little lady."

_mvelomakhanya gushed:

"Congratulations gorgeous."

znombona added:

"Congratulations mama."

djhappygalsa added:

"Congratulations mama."

minniegcwabe added:

"Ahhh congratulations baby. Welcome baby Pin Pin."

Asavela teases baby's gender in sweet post

Just three weeks ago, Asavela shared the gender of her baby, who was unborn at the time.

She announced that she was expecting a girl when she donned a cute pink dress in one of her maternity shoots.

She shared her baby news in July 2023 and since then has been giving her fans some cute pregnancy posts.

