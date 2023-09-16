Thandeka Dawn King took to Instagram to shed light on her purpose in life and dropped a fire picture

The Shaka iLembe star penned a moving post detailing what she wants to be remembered for once she is gone

Fans of the talented actress were touched by the heartfelt passage and swooned over her beauty

Thandeka Dawn King mentioned what she wants to be remembered for. Image: @dawnthandeka_king

Source: Instagram

In a heartfelt Instagram post, Thandeka Dawn King shares her profound understanding of her life's purpose.

She expressed that her soul wants to understand the reason for her existence.

"Within this body lies a soul with a deep and burning desire to understand what my purpose is."

The actress said she sees herself as a vessel that relays meaningful messages to the world. Thandeka stated that her wish is to be remembered not for personal accomplishments but as the vessel that selflessly channelled messages of significance.

"I hope they are heard. I hope these messages change lives. I hope one day when I have continued on my journey to worlds unknown, I will be remembered as the vessel that passed through just to pass messages. I hope that is my purpose in this lifetime."

See the Instagram post below:

Mzansi raves about Thandeka's talent

South Africans praised Thandeka and noted the impactful work she does taking on different characters on SA television.

Read some of the comments below:

@_author.entic stated:

"A boss."

@derikndlovu stated:

"You are that God. You are that Spirit. You are that Energy. You are that Light within.☀️"

@nontlehnkasah added:

"Ndimthanda loh mama. "

@deril_simak mentioned:

"The greatest, you never disappoint."

@mzansiauto_images2024 wrote:

"Bantu base bukhosin.Bahlek nomayin."

@just_nqobile_ mentioned:

"I love you sisi omdala. ❤️"

@kubheka_td said:

"Wamuhle, wahloba kahle."

@nunue88's wrote:

"Love and light."

