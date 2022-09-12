Actress Connie Chiume keeps collecting awards as she will be honoured at the upcoming Hollywood African Prestigious Awards

Connie Chiume was a major winner at the South African film and Television Awards (SAFTAs), and she has continued to move up since then

Connie Chiume opened up about how much it means to her that she will be recognised on an international level for her talent

Connie Chiume is a certified South African TV and film icon. Connie Chiume is going to receive an official acknowledgement that she's a major actress in Africa.

Connie Chiume was ecstatic when she got the news that she'd get the Hollywood African Prestige Awards with a lifetime achievement accolade. Image: Instagram/@conniechiume

Source: Instagram

Connie Chiume will collect another word after winning the Lifetime Achievement Award at the SAFTAs. Connie Chiume talked about how the recognition she will receive from the Hollywood African Prestige Awards is icing on the cake.

Connie chime honoured with American Hollywood award

Connie celebrated that she would clinch the Hollywood African Prestigious Awards in America on 29 October, according to TimesLIVE. Connie spoke to the publication and said that the timing to receive the award could not be more perfect as she would be in Los Angeles for the premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on 26 October.

Connie says the Hollywood African Prestigious Award is recognition for her hard work to have her work recognised worldwide. She said:

"“It means a lot to me as an actress to see my work taken seriously globally. This is the second award I am getting from overseas.”

Connie says that she was on stage for the first time in Greece to play in the production titled Shola Shola and that it has been quite the journey to the biggest moment of her career in Marvel's Black Panther.

“That is the biggest highlight of my career, if there is anything like that. I am grateful for the chance to be part of something so big and historical."

Connie also voiced her concerns that there is much room for improvement in the acting industry. She said:

“We need better work conditions, to be paid better and to receive our royalties. I dream about SA having a good union that can represent us as actors and also look out for the technicians in the industry.”

Connie is a beloved familiar face to many who constantly show her love on social media.

Actress Dawn King wrote:

"Congratulations, darling, very well deserved."

Actress Ceecee Ndaba added:

"Are we even surprised?! Not me!"

Actor Moshe Ndiki celebrated:

"That’s my momma."

TV personality Somizi Mhlongo commented:

"There’s more to come deservedly so, but that’s no surprise."

@theresamoila commented:

Well done."

@mthembunqobil commented:

"You deserve it Mam Connie."

@cj_superstar_ commented:

"God Did!!! Mayi Malawi."

@neomerafi commented:

"Love this for you Mama."

@siyasangapapu_official commented:

Mamam I mean, of course."

@abitsheole commented:

"Yes Mama well deserved."

kgopotso_seth_chawane commented:

"You are our pride and joy. Well deserved."

Source: Briefly News