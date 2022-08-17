South African actress Connie Chiume had to warn her followers on social media that there are digital predators who are using her name to trick people

Connie Chiume became aware that some social media accounts are pretending to be the iconic actress with fake trading and investment opportunities

Supporters of the actress rallied behind Connie Chiume as they expressed their horror at the many fake accounts of the TV star

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Connie Chiume used her social media to issue a warning for fans against criminals who are using her status as a public figure. Connie Chiume told her fans to beware of any accounts that claim to be the seasoned actress.

Connie Chiume made sure to look out for her fans by issuing a warning against fake accounts using her name for forex trading scams. Image: Instagram/@conniechiume

Source: Instagram

Connie Chiume does not want anything bad to happen to her supporters as she went out of her way to protect them. The legendary Rhythm City actress Connie Chiume chose not to take any chances with people messing with her name.

Connie Chiume wants fans to stay safe from nearly 10 scam accounts

Connie explained that there are scammers who are using her identity. In an Instagram post, Connie said that she has never worked with forex or trading and said everyone must be aware of the " dodgy companies and schemes". Connie noticed eight accounts pretending to be Connie on TikTok. She told fans she has one account with only her name as the handle.

Connie Chiume's loyal fans appreciate actress' warning

Connie's fans were happy that they received the warning. Many thanked the actress for making sure they would stay safe from the criminals.

@nodangala4 commented:

"Hayi sivelelwe!"

@tlatlamaphuti commented:

"Thanks for the alert mamzoo."

Others your jokes about the screenshots that Connie shared a conversation with one of the scam accounts on WhatsApp. In the screenshot, the impersonator answered by claiming to be a celebrity.

@noko_most commented:

"LOL as for Sisi I'm a celebrity""

@meshllo commented:

"Bathong‍♀️.So many accounts. The WhatsApp response a re “Sisi I’m a celebrity!”"

Woman gets scammed out of R1m by man she met on dating app, SA blames her greed

Briefly News previously reported that connecting with potential love interests online can be fun and exciting for young people, but it can also come with potential risks.

A lady met a man from Sandton on Tinder whom she started chatting with on WhatsApp, unaware that he’d rock her life and put her in great debt.

Speaking to W24, the woman disclosed that during their conversation, he told her that he had been praying for her financial situation as he could tell she was always broke.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News