Singer Amanda Black ruffled a few feathers on her timeline when she took a jibe at Mzansi's Covid-19 infleuncers

The award-winning singer suggested that those influencers must tell the truth about the alleged side effects of the Covid vaccines

Social media users shared mixed reactions to her post, some agreed with her while others told her to concentrate on making music

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Amanda Black has ruffled a few feathers on her timeline. The singer took to social media and asked where the Covid-19 influencers have disappeared to now that some people who got vaccinated against the diseases allegedly have side effects.

Amanda Black ruffled a few feathers when she shaded Covid-19 influencers. Image: @amandablacksa

Source: Instagram

The award-winning musician suggested that those influencers must now come out and tell the truth about the vaccines. Taking to Twitter, the star asked:

"Where are the Covid influencers? Do they need to be paid again to tell the truth about these vaccines?"

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Her tweet sparked a heated debate on her comments section. Some peeps who're vaccinated told Amanda Black to concentrate on making music instead of shading influencers.

@Richie867 wrote:

"Geezus, are you still there? We are double vaccinated, we're alive and well. You're not vaccinated, you're alive and well. Ayibongwe iNkosi but let’s move on now geeweezee, can we have some more of that good music, instead of antivaxx rhetoric."

@NatStan231 commented:

"Bathong, you're still there? I can tell you hold grudges."

While some people slammed her after she shaded Covid-19 influencers, her stans praised her for advising them not to take the vaccine.

@Ofhie57405558 said:

"Actually as a country we must sue those influencers."

@MphowaMoletlane wrote:

"Thanks for saving lot of SA people against vaccines when it was not fashionable to do so. Be proud of yourself. You really saved lives."

@chrisythestylis added:

"She is bold and fierce, She stood up for her people. Never been so proud. We love and appreciate you Amanda."

DJ Sbu advises Mzansi to walk barefoot and hug trees

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that DJ Sbu sparked a heated debate on social media following his latest advice. The star, who usually motivates people about business, posted a clip of himself advising peeps about connecting with nature.

The media personality told peeps to walk barefoot and hug trees if they want to connect with their spirituality. Many peeps have shared mixed reactions to his video.

While some commended his spirituality, others ridiculed him. Some peeps have shared snaps of themselves hugging trees and others alleged that DJ Sbu is going "crazy".

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News