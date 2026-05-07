A flight attendant from Haarlem has been hospitalised and placed in isolation after possible exposure to hantavirus following contact with an infected passenger in Johannesburg.

The crew member is being treated at Amsterdam UMC with mild symptoms, while health officials trace contacts linked to the case

Hantavirus is a rare but serious illness linked to rodents, and authorities are investigating how the infection was contracted and whether further exposure risks exist

A flight attendant is in isolation after close contact with someone who contracted the hantavirus. Images: Joao Luiz Bolcao and AFP

Source: Getty Images

EUROPE — A flight attendant from Haarlem in the Netherlands has been admitted to hospital and placed in isolation after possible exposure to hantavirus, Dutch broadcaster RTL reported.

The KLM crew member is currently being treated at Amsterdam UMC after developing mild symptoms. Health officials are closely monitoring her condition while contact tracing is underway.

Flight attendant was in contact with the deceased Dutch woman

According to reports, the exposure may have happened in Johannesburg, South Africa, where she came into contact with a 69-year-old Dutch woman who later died from hantavirus infection just one day after.

Authorities are now trying to understand how the infection was contracted and whether there are any further risks to people who were in contact with the passengers.

See a post about the flight attendant's hospitalisation on X:

More on the hantavirus

Hantavirus is a rare but serious virus that is usually spread through contact with infected rodents, especially through urine, droppings, or saliva. In some cases, people can become infected by breathing in contaminated dust. Health experts have previously warned that early symptoms can look like the flu, including fever, muscle pain, fatigue, and headaches. In severe cases, the virus can lead to serious lung problems and organ failure.

Although cases are uncommon, hantavirus infections have been reported in different parts of the world, including Europe. Health authorities say early medical attention is important because the illness can become dangerous quickly if not treated.

At this stage, officials say the flight attendant is stable and showing only mild symptoms, but she remains under close observation as investigations continue into the source and possible spread of the infection.

WHO confirms seven hantavirus cases

In related news, the World Health Organisation previously confirmed seven hantavirus cases linked to a cruise ship, with three deaths and one patient in critical condition. The organisation said contact tracing is currently underway as two of the cases travelled to Johannesburg. One patient, a Dutch woman, died shortly after arrival, and another remains in intensive care. Health expert Tulio de Oliveira has, however, said that the virus is not new and likely originated in Argentina, urging calm as outbreaks can be contained.

Hantavirus survivor speaks out

Briefly News also reported that a hantavirus survivor detailed her experience after contracting it in 2022. Kristen Musson described how her condition worsened from just flu-like symptoms to needing to be put in a medically induced coma. Musson said she has taken a trip to the Lake Tahoe area in California, a wooded/ mountainous area known for deer mice that carry hantavirus.

Source: Briefly News