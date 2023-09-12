The Soul Brothers, with Moses Ngwenya as the sole surviving member, emphasize the significance of preserving their legendary legacy in the new memoir The Life and Times by Sidney Maluleka

Ngwenya reflects on the band's history, which began in 1976 and endured challenges, including the loss of members and personal hardships

This memoir aims to inspire young musicians to create enduring music and serves as a vital documentation of the group's history while Ngwenya is still able to share their story

The Soul Brothers' only surviving member Moses Ngwenya shared the importance of documenting the life, times and legacy of the legendary Soul Brothers. The star shared the rich history of the band which hails from KZN in the new memoir The Life and Times by Sidney Maluleka.

Soul Brothers' Moses Ngwenya on being the only surviving member

Speaking exclusively to Briefly News, the legendary star detailed how the group started and the challenges they faced over time. He noted that the band was formed in 1976 and lost its first member two years later in a car accident.

He said after losing several band members over the years, he carried the band with David Masondo until 2015 when he passed away. Ngwenya said he was also hijacked and shot at the same year.

The star said that was when the author of the book Sydney Maluleka reached out to him to document the band's history and ups and downs for future generations.

Moses Ngwenya chats about the Soul Brothers' memorable moments

The Soul Brothers boast a remarkable history spanning over four decades, filled with numerous unforgettable moments. Among these cherished memories, Black Moss eloquently recounted some defining moments that continue to stand as highlights in his illustrious career. He said:

"After we started in 1976, in 1980 we decided to buy our own equipment, we changed Gallo Recored to Moonshine Records and we were independent and controlled our own things. In 1995 we formed Soul Brothers record company, that's why we own our publisher and masters, which is a good thing as a musician. That kept us going up until now because we get the royalties from the publisher, not a record company.

"In 1995 before Zenzele Mchunu passed away we went to England to record our album Isithembiso, which was another highlight as well. We also toured Europe, places like Germany, France, Belgium, Britain, and England. We also went to Australia and we toured Canada."

Moses Ngwenya on how The Life and Times will impact young musicians

The Soul Brothers have stood the test of time and for over 45 years, their music still impacts different generations. Moses Ngwenya told Briefly News that the memoir will help young and published musicians maintain fame and make music that will live on forever.

"This book will help the young musicians on how to carry their music careers. They mustn't get excited and be popular for a few years. They must learn how to make music that will last forever as what the Soul Brothers did."

The Life and Times author Sydney Maluleka talks about the memoir

Briefly News also spoke to the author of The Life and Times of the Soul Brothers Sydney Maluleka who said he was inspired to write the memoir because he felt there was a need to document the group's history while Moses was still with us. He said:

"I saw a gap, that there is a need for their history to be documented and recorded. I also looked at the fact that we still have one of the founding members Black Moses Ngwenya. So I felt it would be good that the documentation of their history is done while he is still alive so that he can tell us everything about who they are and some of the challenges they have faced over the years."

