Dumisani Masilela: 5 Men Found Guilty, Sentenced to Life in Prison

The men who were found guilty of the murder of actor Dumi Masilela have been handed life sentences

The five convicted criminals were responsible for the death of the thespian after shooting him in a foiled hijacking attempt

The sentence was handed down by Judge Mosopa who saw no reason to grant a lighter sentence to the convicts

The five men who were arrested for the murder of Rhythm City actor Dumisani Masilela have been handed life sentences for their crime.

News24 reports that the men appeared in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Wednesday to receive their sentences for the 2017 botched hijacking and murder of Simz Ngema's husband.

Bongani Masombuka, Sfundo Nkosi, Khumbuzo Mukhuba, Brian Makhubedu and Mashudu Malema will be spending the rest of their lives behind bars.

According to the publication, Judge Mokhine Mosopa said that he found no motivation to impose a sentence lighter than life imprisonment after the guilty verdict.

The men shot Masilela in the stomach when they attempted to hijack him on that fateful day four years ago. The injured actor was able to take himself to hospital but later succumbed to his injury.

Dumisani Masilela killers found guilty 4 years later

Briefly News previously reported that the five men who fatally shot Simz Ngema's late hubby Dumisani Masilela have been found guilty. They were convicted of the late Rhythm City actor's murder in the North Gauteng High Court recently.

Dumisani was shot on 2 August, 2017 and passed away in hospital just a day later. He was sitting in his car with a friend when the men accosted them at gunpoint.

Judge Papi Mosopa said the men, aged from 24 to 34, engaged in an orgy of criminal activities oh the faithful night and had hijacked another car before attempting to hijack Simz Ngema's late boo.

