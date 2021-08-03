5 Men Found Guilty of the Murder of Simz Ngema's Late Hubby Dumisani Masilela

The five men who slayed Simz Ngema's late hubby and popular actor Dumisani Masilela have been found guilty

According to reports, the thugs aged 24 to 34 will be sentenced soon in the North Gauteng High Court

The Rhythm City actor was accosted and shot on 2 August, 2017 while he was having a chat with his friend in his car

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

The five men who fatally shot Simz Ngema's late hubby Dumisani Masilela have been found guilty. They were convicted of the late Rhythm City actor's murder in the North Gauteng High Court recently.

Dumisani was shot on 2 August, 2017 and passed away in hospital just a day later. He was sitting in his car with a friend when the men accosted them at gunpoint.

5 Men have been found guilty for the murder of Simz Ngema's late hubby Dumisani Masilela. Image: @simzngema

Source: Instagram

The men aged 24 to 34 are expected to be sentenced soon, according to TimesLIVE. The publication reports that Judge Papi Mosopa said the men engaged in an orgy of criminal activities oh the faithful night and had hijacked another car before attempting to hijack Simz Ngema's late boo.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

Mzansi celeb widows Simz Ngema & Ayanda Ncwane give Connie Ferguson advice

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Simz Ngema and Ayanda Ncwane both know what it feels like to lose their husbands so they took time to show Connie Ferguson some love and support. Losing your right-hand-man is one of the hardest things you will ever go through but both Simz and Ayanda know, with time, it does get a smidge easier.

Taking to social media, Ayanda posted a beautiful snap of Connie and her late hubby Shona Ferguson. Ayanda expressed her understanding and extended her support. Knowing that nothing will make Connie feel better right now, Ayanda just told her to take it one day at a time.

Simz also took to social media with a sweet picture of Connie and Shona. Simz let Connie know that the only thing that really matters now is “love, family and the legacy you leave behind.” Focusing on “the love and not the loss” is the advice Simz gave.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za