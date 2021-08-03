SA Celeb Widows Simz Ngema & Ayanda Ncwane Give Connie Ferguson Advice

Simz Ngema and Ayanda Ncwane are both widows who took time to extend their support to Connie Ferguson

Ayanda let Connie know that it is okay to feel numb and for nothing to make sense, and that things will get clearer as the days pass

Simz told Connie to hold onto the inspiring love she and Shona shared and to try not focus on the loss

Simz Ngema and Ayanda Ncwane both know what it feels like to lose their husbands so they took the time to show Connie Ferguson some love and support.

Losing your right-hand-man is one of the hardest things you will ever go through but both Simz and Ayanda know, with time, it does get a smidge easier.

Simz Ngema and Ayanda Ncwane have both lost their husbands. Reaching out to Connie Ferguson, they gave advice. Image: @ayandancwane and @simzngema.

Taking to social media, Ayanda posted a beautiful snap of Connie and her late hubby Shona Ferguson. Ayanda expressed her understanding and extended her support. Knowing that nothing will make Connie feel better right now, Ayanda just told her to take it one day at a time.

Ayanda posted:

“Dear @connie_ferguson Nobody and nothing is going to be said to you today that will make sense.”

Simz also took to social media with a sweet picture of Connie and Shona. Simz let Connie know that the only thing that really matters now is “love, family and the legacy you leave behind.” Focusing on “the love and not the loss” is the advice Simz gave.

Simz posted:

Connie Ferguson breaks silence on Shona’s sudden passing

Shona and Connie Ferguson had become a force of nature in South Africa's entertainment industry. They had built an empire that will leave a lasting legacy, reported Briefly News.

Tragically, Shona Ferguson succumbed to Covid-19 complications and left the country shocked by his sudden passing.

Connie is struggling to come to terms with her sudden loss and took to her Instagram account to pen a touching letter to Shona.

The 31st of July was the anniversary of their first meeting, 20 years ago.

Thuliphongolo commented:

"Shattered!!! I’M SO SORRY.”

