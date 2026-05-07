Pam Andrews reflected on the experience of being racially segregated after her community found out that she was half black

On her latest social media update, the former actress revealed that she was not allowed to show anyone her birth certificate out of fear of judgment and discrimination

Her story resonated widely with her followers, who not only shared their own stories but also offered sympathy to Andrews for having to navigate such a complex childhood

Pam Andrews revealed why she was not allowed to show anyone her birth certificate. Images: pamandrews_.

Source: Instagram

Pam Andrews opened up about the painful reality of growing up biracial in a society shaped by racial segregation.

On 6 May 2026, the actress-turned-content creator took to Instagram to share a story about how her community found out she was half black with a coloured mother and Xhosa father, and that she was born Pamela Sikupela. She recalled a time when she and her brother had to hide their mixed heritage.

In the South African context, “Coloured” is a distinct and recognised cultural identity with its own complex history, often used to describe individuals of mixed-race heritage. While the term carries a unique historical weight in Mzansi, it is separate from the “Black” category, which broadly encompasses various African heritage groups, including Xhosa identity.

Andrews recalled during her schooling years when she wanted to join the netball team and was asked to produce her birth certificate, which was stored away by her mother, who she claims did not allow her to openly show to anyone.

"I stole my birth certificate because my mom wouldn’t let me take it."

Pam Andrews says she experienced discrimination after her community learned that she was half black. Image: pamandrews_.

Source: Instagram

The former Rhythm City actress says what followed stuck with her, the day she finally showed her birth certificate to the netball coach.

"I’ll never forget this day. The coach opened it, and she said, ‘Who’s Pamela Siku - I thought your name was Pam Andrews?’ And that’s how everyone found out that I was half black."

As someone who battles with social anxiety, Pam described how the tone soon shifted, and people's attitudes towards her changed, saying she would be referred to as a "darkie," a racial slur from the apartheid era used in South Africa as a derogatory term for black people.

Her story highlighted a heartbreaking reality that for many mixed-race individuals during that era, the threat of discrimination didn't just come from the outside world, but from within their own neighbourhoods.

Watch Pam Andrews' video below.

Social media reacts to Pam Andrews' story

A heated debate around race and identity erupted in the comment section, with fans and followers sharing their strong views regarding Pam Andrews' story.

_gracesk_ said:

"You are black, not half black."

samkelotempi wrote:

"Thanks for sharing your story, Pam. As a Black Xhosa man, this makes me very angry and deeply disappointed by how the coloured community undermines Black South Africans. It's time for colored leaders to educate the young generations that being Black is not a disease, it's not an embarrassment or inferiority."

therealandyb89 asked:

"So coloured people don't think they're black?"

msjae_bee_original reacted:

"I never knew this. What a rich heritage you are part of, Mntasekhaya. Please learn isiXhosa, it's a beautiful language and a beautiful culture."

Followers shared strong opinions regarding Pam Andrews' brush with racism. Image: pamandrews_.

Source: Instagram

Relebogile Mabotja records racist encounter

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Relebogile Mabotja's video, where she captured a heated exchange with an unknown man.

The media personality described what she felt was racial discrimination against her and other black women in a beauty parlour, and exposed the man on social media.

Source: Briefly News