Zizo Beda recently opened up about her humble beginnings, with an inspiring story about her upbringing and love for people

In a recent social media post, the beloved media personality shared a photo of her childhood home, reflecting on the living situation and how she and her family navigated life in a modest shack

She emphasised that despite her humble beginnings, her upbringing was rich in values and community spirit, crediting those early years for keeping her grounded

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Zizo Beda reflected on her humble beginnings. Images: zizotshwete

Source: Instagram

Beloved media personality Zizo Beda touched the hearts of many fans after pulling back the curtain on her modest upbringing, sharing a powerful message about her humble beginnings.

The 37-year-old broadcaster, known for presenting SABC 1's variety show Selimathunzi alongside Lunga Shabalala, Zizo revealed that she has not always had it easy; in fact, she spent her early years in a household where luxury was nonexistent.

On 4 May 2026, the radio and TV personality reflected on her upbringing, revealing that she lived with her family in a single-room house with a room divider that separated the bedroom and the "make-shift kitchen."

Her post was accompanied by a photo of the second home they lived in throughout her primary and high school years, until she left for university at 18. She described the house as an "upgrade" as it had a living room, kitchen, bathroom and toilet. However, even that was shared with two other families.

"This house was sectioned off for three different families. The front door on the left was the entrance into family one's section of the house, the door next to it with the burglar bar was our section. In our section, we had a two-bedroom space - one room for our parents and the other for us three siblings to share."

Zizo Beda shared a photo of her childhood home and reflected on her modest upbringing. Image: zizotshwete

Source: Instagram

The media star credited her father and late mother, and reflected on how growing up in a diverse, communal environment fostered her deep-seated love for people. She noted that her modest start is exactly what fuels her profound gratitude for the life she leads today.

Holding onto the lessons of her childhood, she emphasised that having very little taught her to value human connection above all else, keeping her heart full and her feet firmly on the ground.

"There’s not a single thing that’s lost on me by way of blessings - I am grateful for EVERYTHING! I know what it’s like to have little and grow from there. To look at my life now: the places God has taken me, the people I have met, the things He has shown and blessed me with leaves me with only one reasonable conclusion: that God loves me VERY much!"

She concluded her message by urging her followers to prioritise human connection over material wealth, offering a powerful word of encouragement to those currently facing their own hardships.

"Don’t despise 'small beginnings.' God is taking you places. When you get there, don’t forget who you really are."

See Zizo Beda's childhood home below.

Fans and peers marvel at Zizo Beda's upbringing

Followers were moved to tears by Zizo's touching story.

sellocnn posted:

"Zizo, you never cease to amaze me. Most of us share similar backgrounds, and as I was reading yours, I reflected on my journey with so much gratitude and a smile. Thank you, and keep going."

sylvesterchauke wrote:

"Answered prayers."

sandahv agreed:

"Oh, sana, may we never forget where we come from."

ikumkani_ said:

"From humble beginnings to the World. Thank you for sharing."

Others in the comment section related Zizo Beda's story to their own, flooding her post with emotional testimonies of their own journeys from small beginnings to success. Many praised the star for her honesty, noting that seeing a powerhouse like Zizo acknowledge her roots gave them the hope and validation they needed to keep pushing through their own struggles.

Fans admired Zizo Beda's honesty about her humble beginnings. Image: zizotshwete

Source: Instagram

Charlize Theron's childhood home gets a makeover

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared the details of actress Charlize Theron's childhood home and what it looks like over three decades since she moved out.

The infamous house, which bore a dark past, was given a makeover and transformed into a place that fans of the actress can visit.

Source: Briefly News