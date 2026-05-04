Inno Morolong appears to be unfazed by the backlash from her controversial job advertisements and is moving on as usual

The media personality promoted another gig on social media, and sparked another wave of backlash from the online community

While many people called to have her arrested, others discussed her nonchalance on the issue, speculating that she may be protected

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Inno Morolong revealed that she was recruiting another young woman for a gig. Image: innomorolong_.

Source: Instagram

It's business as usual for Inno Morolong, who seems unbothered by the backlash from her controversial overseas job posts.

The media personality recently came under intense scrutiny after she advertised several nightclub gigs for "pretty" girls overseas, positioning herself as a headhunter offering job opportunities to young South African women.

This was soon followed by backlash from online users as well as the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO), flagging the posts as suspicious and possibly linked to human trafficking. While the backlash was immediate and intense, it did not stop Inno from promoting more positions.

Inno Morolong ignored the backlash and shared another job post. Image: innomorolong_.

Source: Instagram

On 4 May 2026, Morolong returned to her Instagram page looking for a white model or a coloured lady who can pass as white, for a R100,000 gig.

"I'm looking for a white model or a coloured girl that's close to looking like a white girl, anywhere in South Africa. If you see this post, please DM me ASAP. The gig is R 100 000."

This would be the first time Inno mentioned the exact amount to be paid to her recruit, and while it's unclear what the lady would be doing, it's evident that whatever she is needed for does not come cheaply.

As more people on social media continue to condemn her behaviour, many noted the latest wave of missing women in the country and the human trafficking cases, raising more concerns for the young ladies in South Africa who are hoping for life-changing opportunities.

Briefly News contacted Inno Morolong for a comment, and an update will be shared upon her response.

See Inno Morolong's post below.

Social media reacts to Inno Morolong's post

Online users were appalled by Inno's nonchalance as they raised more questions about her recruitment drive. Read some of the comments below.

Akhona_PQ speculated:

"I am convinced she's doing this for politicians and has protection. She is too comfortable."

Radebe_merci said:

"This girl must be stopped; this is human trafficking."

Fragiie_Millz wrote:

"She is clearly enjoying protection from people in high places. She is reckless and feels invincible. I am patient."

Zet_Ndlovukati asked:

"Why has this girl not been arrested?"

Social media raised more concern about Inno Morolong's gigs. Image: innomorolong_.

Source: Instagram

Pm_kukuterian2 wrote:

"Mind you, the government said that this is a scam."

Vhoyde reacted:

"If this were a man, everyone would have long mobilised against him. This is why trafficking syndicates are fronted by women."

YourBoiShu_ was suspicious:

"There’s definitely something bad that Inno Morolong is brewing with these girls."

Inno Morolong finds man sleeping in her car

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared Inno Morolong's reaction after discovering a man sleeping in her car.

The influencer revealed that the intruder had hijacked her car and apparently passed out while behind the wheel. She further revealed her plans to press charges against him.

Source: Briefly News