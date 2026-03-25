Inno Morolong received the shock of her life as she confronted a man she caught sleeping in her car

In what she suspected to be an attempted hijacking, the media personality was captured in a heated back-and-forth with the alleged criminal, who remained seated in the car during the confrontation

The bizarre footage has sent shockwaves through social media, with many users jokingly (or seriously) questioning if Inno used "traditional protection" for her car

Inno Morolong found an apparent car thief sleeping in her car after fleeing in her vehicle. Images: innomorolong_.

Source: Instagram

South African reality TV star Inno Morolong was left speechless after finding an intruder fast asleep inside her car.

She shared footage from the standoff on 23 March 2026, where she was captured beside her car after opening it to find a man passed out and apparently drunk, having attempted to flee with the vehicle.

Inno can be heard calling the man by his name, Peter, asking why he tried to steal her car and demanding that he leave, even pulling him out.

Still in the vehicle and seemingly disoriented, the man is inaudible for most of the confrontation, before he attempts to fight back with words by asking why Inno was chasing him out of his car, to which she responds:

"I'm opening a case against you; what you did is theft. You are drinking and driving in my car. Leave my car, you stole my car."

The footage was taken on the weekend of Inno's mother's funeral, making it an incredibly distressing ordeal for the star, who was already grappling with grief and now had to deal with a brazen crime.

Inno goes on to warn the man, who is an apparent relative or family friend, to never set foot in her home again after the incident, emphasising that he would be "wanted" by the police.

Addressing the confrontation on Instagram, Inno said the man forcefully entered her home on the night before her mother's burial. She revealed that after taking off in her car, they later found him at his home, and he never offered an apology for his behaviour.

"He never even said sorry for all the stress he caused me and my family, and he still had the audacity to show up at my mom's funeral without saying 'Inno, askies.' He acted like everything was okay and nothing was okay, bathong."

While Inno focused on opening a criminal case for Peter, the internet was more obsessed with the bizarre nature of the standoff, sparking an intense debate in the comment section.

Watch Inno Morolong's video below.

Social media stunned by Inno Morolong's standoff with car thief

With the man appearing dazed and seemingly confused, many joked that he had been "locked" by muthi - a classic South African urban legend where a thief gets stuck at the scene of the crime. People in the comment section praised her alleged sangoma's "work," with some even asking for their contact details.

missyolzzz joked:

"Ok, I need the chemical engineer behind this exceptional work when I buy a VW."

ora_molokwane was immersed:

"The chemical engineer behind this is powerful."

RealSihleIV asked:

"She’s from Limpopo, right?"

Online users suspected Inno Morolong of using muthi on her car after the apparent thief fell asleep in it. Image: innomorolong_.

Source: Instagram

Zamagebe_21175 speculated:

"Her Gobela is working tirelessly."

NellyM_0 was curious:

"Who’s her chemist?"

ntebogengcara reacted:

"I need her sangoma's numbers, haibo!"

Gogo Maweni offers cleansing for slay queens

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Gogo Maweni's services, which she extended to slay queens.

The famous sangoma offered spiritual cleansing for women who engage in casual dating, and her comment section was flooded with prospective clients.

Source: Briefly News