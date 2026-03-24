Influencer Dominic Zaca's alleged swindler has broken his silence in an audio recording, following the abuse claims

The popular content creator took to TikTok to make numerous abuse allegations against the said up-and-coming influencer

Taking to social media, he shared his side of the story, but it seems as though it was a voice note sent to his friends which got leaked

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Influencer Dominic Zaca’s alleged ex-boyfriend and swindler has spoken up. Image: Zaca_dominic

Source: Instagram

Popular content creator Dominic Zaca has been a trending topic on social media following the shocking abuse claims she made against her ex-boyfriend.

Dominic alleges ex-boyfriend abused her

In several videos, Dominic Zaca alleged that her ex-boyfriend abused and swindled her. She made various abuse claims, which were also allegedly financial.

"Last year, I met a really amazing man, or person, who I thought was absolutely amazing," Dominic blushed. She added that this person made a grand display of affection at an event attended by celebrities and influencers.

"The next day we had a braai with all of my friends, and they all met him as my boyfriend. From that point on, we started attending event after event, most of which were covered by me because he had a story that made sense, and he could not cover most of the things that we did."

Zaca added that she bought him essentials and clothes, shoes and colognes as well as an allowance.

She recently found out that when he asked her to book an Airbnb, he was actually looking to spend the night with his girlfriend. "Do I know this girl? Yes, she was introduced to me as a cousin."

Zaca further revealed that a family member of the alleged swindler called and threatened to press charges against her for dating someone way younger.

During TikTok live, she accused her boyfriend of being abusive towards her, sharing an incident which happened at Durban July.

"After getting paid and being invited by my sponsors, he said I am not going there. He grabbed me by my dress, and my corset injured me. He then used the excuse that my dress is bloody so I cannot go anywhere," she alleged.

Influencer Dominic Zaca accused her ex-boyfriend on blast. Image: Zacs_dominic

Source: TikTok

Anathi Mvambi breaks his silence

Mvambi claimed that he was advised by his friends that he should not comment on the matter, but he felt compelled.

"Things are bad. I'm here to advise people not to believe everything that they hear on social media. Gents, it's crazy how I became a bad person," he said. "I can't let things slide because I did not do anything wrong. This is why many young people end up taking their own lives, because they are accused of doing things they did not do."

He then said he does not have a problem with the LGBTQIA community as portrayed on social media.

Listen to Mvambi's recording below as reshared by Musa Khawula:

Dominic Zaca's Bridgerton look receives mixed reviews

In a previous report from Briefly News, Dominic Zaca attended the Bridgerton Season 4 premiere in Cape Town.

Zaca recorded a video which also paid homage to her proud Zulu roots, but peeps online were not fans of the look.

Source: Briefly News