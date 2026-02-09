South African renowned jazz singer and songwriter Judith Sephuma and her younger boyfriend have sparked a buzz

Judith Sephuma posted a loved-up photo with her man, who is also her personal trainer, Sibusiso Mazibuko

The couple's romance first made headlines in 2024, and Mzansi has always offered mixed opinions on the matter

Judith Sephuma and her younger boyfriend, Sibusiso Mazibuko, have sparked a buzz. Image: judithsephuma

Source: Instagram

South African singer Judith Sephuma and her boyfriend Sibusiso Mazibuko have caused a stir online.

The couple, who have trended for their age gap in the past, continue to love their lives and do this life thing together. Ignoring the hate, Judith and Sibusiso flaunted their romance amid the hate train.

Mzansi reacts to latest Judith and Sibusiso photo

Reacting to Judith Sephuma's romance, netizens had a lot to say; however majority of them showed love to her and her partner. Many people defended the lovely couple and wished them well despite the hate.

Even author Jackie Phamotse sent her love to the star and her partner. "Love is such a free energy, she said."

The recent photo sees Judith kissing Sibusiso, showing how much they are still in love.

Below are some of the reactions:

@Zamie8909 shared:

"Every divorcee deserves some love, to clear their mind of things they had to deal with in those past marriages."

@Lethabo4991 exclaimed:

"Oh wow, all this time I thought she was married and had a husband!"

@Kgomongoe defended the singer:

"Leave her alone. She also deserves to be loved."

@CremoraOnTop stated:

"Beautiful couple. Age ain't nothing but a number. Love is a beautiful thing."

@busiwe_bubu said:

"Indeed. Love is a very beautiful thing."

@Sibuzakes hyped her up:

"Age is just a number vibes. She's just having fun now!"

@MazakaThePriest stated:

"She looks happy, that's what matters. The rest of us and our opinions, do not matter, unfortunately."

She and her Ben 10, which is a slang term for a younger boyfriend, had tongues wagging with a video of them cosying up at the gym.

Judith Sephuma speaks on marriage

In a previous interview with ZiMoja, the singer, who has had two failed relationships, admitted to being open to marriage again. She said her current relationship makes her happy, and she is proud of herself for giving happiness another shot.

“I've learned from all my relationships, and I look forward to applying those lessons in future relationships or marriage. I'm a human being despite what I do for a living," she said. “I've begun a new chapter in my life, and I'm happy that I decided to take the chance. I can't wait to see what happens; I'm happier than I've been in a while.”

