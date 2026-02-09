“The Silence Was Too Loud” Mzansi Tells of the Eerie Silence at MultiChoice With No David Sejobe
- Streets of the MultiChoice offices where David Sejobe worked were reported to be eerily silent, with the beloved security guard now dead
- Sejobe has broken hearts across Mzansi since the news of his passing, after which many drove past his workplace to pay their last respects
- Mzansi has reacted to a video of the now silent street where Sejobe used to gleefully work, with many recounting the sadness of the silence
Residents of the precinct surrounding MultiChoice offices have witnessed an unusual stillness following the tragic passing of David Sejobe, a security guard whose infectious spirit endeared him to many.
The streets that once buzzed with laughter and camaraderie now stand as a poignant reminder of the void left behind.
A recent video posted on TikTok on the 8th of January by one user, @agnesmkhuzangwe, laid bare the eerie silence and loneliness caused by Sejobe's sudden death.
Watch the video below:
Mzansi weighs in on the silence
TikTok immediately buzzed with shared recollections of the late security guard and the ongoing collective grief.
One user, @GloriaMofe, felt sorry for whoever would fill Sejobe's shoes, saying:
"Eish. This is so sad, and people will compare the person who will get that job with Ntate David."
Another user, @Iris_Tlou, ecouraged people to:
"Keep hooting to remember him."
@KateModisenyane remembered:
"They took his house. But against all odds, he kept on smiling and was always happy. No revenge."
@SeabiDitshego admitted the long time it will take for lovers of the late Sejobe to get used to the status quo:
"It will take time, shame. May God heal you 🙏."
@Alvin.Reddy said:
"I really don't think anyone will take Mr David's place. He was born to change people's lives 🥰. He still makes us better people even when he is gone."
Another user, @posh, added:
"A hero has fallen😭."
@sarahramanalambulz shared:
"I wanted to go past there on my morning run as usual. But I suddenly felt like I was not ready to face that 🥺."
@Lesibana.Godfrey reiterated the general atmosphere of the video, stating:
"It's very sad indeed."
Who was David Sejobe?
David Sejobe was a beloved security guard at MultiChoice in Randburg, widely recognised for his infectious smile, warmth, and daily friendly greetings to motorists on Bram Fischer Drive.
He was killed at the age of 49 in a hit-and-run accident earlier this month while cycling to work.
In the aftermath, there has been a massive outpouring of grief and over R500,000 in crowdfunding donations for his family.
