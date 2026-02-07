“My New Show-Off Gadget”: Man Uses Special Ring to Pay for Items

A local content creator revealed that he used a ring instead of his phone or bank card to make purchases

When people (car guards and a petrol attendant) saw his ring, they were stunned to see its functions in real time

Some social media users were impressed, while others thought it was a risk to use the device

A man showed his ring that allows him to pay for items.

A content creator named Harjot, who focuses on AI and tech education, showed South Africans that he used his ring from Vezopay to purchase different items. The device was met with mixed reactions from social media users.

Harjot, who posted the video on 6 February 2026, filmed people's reactions to the unique gadget, which ranges between R2 500 and R21 000, depending on the design. From car guards to petrol attendants, people were stunned to see the advancement in technology.

"My new show-off gadget," remarked Harjot.

Watch the TikTok video posted on Harjot's account below:

According to Vezopay's website, the Visa and Mastercard-approved gadget provides contactless payment in one second, it doesn't need batteries or to be charged, and it keeps personal and financial information safe.

Vezopay ring receives mixed reactions

While some people showed an interest in the ring, others wondered how safe it actually was to use.

The ring intrigued some people.

@siakunanaa told the online community:

"I think I have found my dream wedding ring."

@phindile_mabusela stated with a laugh:

"Nope, keep that away from me. I’d pay for anything just to impress people."

@ibringthespice wrote in the comment section:

"I went to buy something today, and I was at the till, and my phone's battery died. My heart sank! I need this."

@danvor90 asked the public:

"Why pay thousands for something just to pay for whatever most bank cards are free?"

@gambitsmom shared their opinion:

"People are going to steal it."

Harjot replied to the TikTok user:

"Same with a card or a phone."

