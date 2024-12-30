“This Is Why I’m Just a Pediatric”: Kids Break Dad’s Laptop Into Pieces, SA’s in Awe
- Two toddlers turned their father's laptop into an unrecognisable, buttonless gadget, sparkling giggles online
- The naughty duo could not even get their father to a boiling point as he calmly picked up his gadget pieces in the video shared on TikTok
- The clip led to many social media users sharing relatable kids' chronicles, while others loved how the little girl apologised for her mistake
A father's patience was tested when his two little kids cost him a few hundred dollars by leaving his laptop in pieces, proving that parenting is a roller coaster of surprises.
The stressed and frustrated dad shared his gadget's video under his TikTok handle @inspiredxxfamily, drawing laughter and empathy from social media users online.
The naughty duo's caught in the act
The clip calmly looks at his laptop before picking up all the buttons which are placed next to the laptop after being removed. A cute, sweet voice that sounds remorseful lets the father know that the older toddler did not mean to break her dad's heart as he apologise to him for breaking his laptop.
Watch the video below:
Social media users share mixed reactions
The clip attracted many views, likes, and comments as social media users took to the feed to add their thoughts. Many seemed to understand kids and how they sometimes mess with expensive items, and others were put off having kids anytime soon.
User @DeeDra shared:
"Kids are just walking intrusive thoughts 😭."
user5088722927483 joked:
"Now you know what they want to study IT😂😂."
User @malateinno25 commented:
"Ezinye izinto azibekwa phambi kwabo (some things are not to be placed next to them)😀😅."
User @kyla_not_kaylah shared:
"OMG, my baby did this to me when I was on-call after hours for work."
User @Shuab_Abdul said:
"They did you dirty 😭😭."
User @Pinkskiesalien detailed:
"I remember my little sister did this and greased my whole laptop with Vaseline 😭."
User @Ro said:
"This is why I’m just a pediatric CNA. I love kids and want my peace at home 😂."
