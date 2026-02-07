A Mzansi man has shared his devastation after his children cut out the Big 5 animals on his bank notes, which they found in the house

The kids, twin boys, had homework in which they were asked to bring pictures of the animals, and the currency was seemingly only what they had

Netizens were left in stitches and confusion, but many sympathised with the men, who sombrely filmed the torn apart money

A man's children cut up his banknotes for homework. Image: @Phil Makgakoe

Source: Getty Images

In a lighthearted yet poignant moment posted on TikTok on 5 February, a South African father took to social media to share his misfortune after his twin sons used his banknotes for a school project.

The boys, tasked with presenting pictures of the "Big Five" animals, mistakenly transformed their father's currency into makeshift artworks, leading to an unexpected financial loss.

The father filmed his reaction as he discovered the condition of his money, capturing a blend of frustration and disbelief.

His emotional account resonated with viewers on his TikTok account, who had mixed feelings.

Watch the clip below:

The internet responds to the father's dilemma

Social media was ablaze with reactions, with netizens sharing their own similar experiences and offering lighthearted advice.

While some found humour in the boys’ innocent mistake, others highlighted the potential repercussions of using currency in such a manner.

One TikTok user, @DeeVid, said

"The South African Reserve bank will be aggrieved. They must not see this."

@HlalelePuso wrote:

"Twins are always the naughtiest 😂."

@SidneyJay quipped:

"No ways, get those kids arrested."

Another user, @Marutla, added a similar comment, stating:

"Nka mmulela case, stru 🤞."

Another one, @MooiRiver, thought of a solution:

"Hi, my brother. Teach them how to use money by sending them to buy bread and yogurt at the shop."

Another user doubted the legitimacy of this whole content. @OakleyS said:

"This feels staged. It's like he made ordinary printouts of the money just to make this fake video."

@Geeman added:

"I blame the teacher. The teacher must have said something about the Big 5, mentioning paper money struu 😭."

Paper money in South Africa and how it must be handled

Paper money in South Africa is known as the South African Rand (ZAR) and is issued solely by the South African Reserve Bank (SARB).

It derives its value from public trust and acts as a secure method of payment and a store of wealth. It is highly regarded as one of the most secure currencies in the world, featuring advanced security elements, including depictions of Nelson Mandela and the "Big 5" animals.

To maintain the integrity of the currency and ensure security features remain functional, the SARB advises that banknotes should not be burnt, discoloured, decomposed, or damaged.

Banknotes should not be severely folded, bent, or crumpled, as this damages the security features and, in particular, the tactile marks designed for the visually impaired.

The internet doubted a man's claims that his kids damaged his money for a school project. Image: @benroseclothing

Source: TikTok

More Briefly News stories about paper money

A British businessman filmed himself trying to buy toilet paper from a street vendor in Zimbabwe, using a 1 million Zimbabwean dollar banknote.

A woman came across a cash amount totalling R250 lying on a road, intentionally secured with a needle and a worrying note suggesting a financial curse.

One teacher spoiled brilliant students in his class with money, giving those who aced the test R20 each.

Source: Briefly News