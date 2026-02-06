A local TikTok user went online to show the public how she had modernised her kitchen to her liking

Three colours stood out, which were incorporated into the furniture and items found on the countertop

The look and feel of the kitchen inspired social media users, who hoped to have something similar in their homes

A woman impressed many by showcasing her kitchen. Image: @spha072

Source: TikTok

A proud woman showcased the gorgeous interior design in her kitchen, giving the space a modern feel. The stylish setup quickly caught the attention of social media users, who wasted no time sharing compliments.

TikTok user @spha072 shared a picture of the interior on 3 February 2026, which showed red, black, and white pleasantly taking over the area. While all the cupboard doors were glossy black and the countertop and walls were white, there were splashes of red, as seen with the bread bin, coffee, tea, and sugar jars, and parts of the dining room table and chairs.

Take a look at the TikTok post on @spha072's account below:

Woman's kitchen interior sparks an interest

Several members of the online community gathered in the comment section out of intrigue when they saw the modern kitchen on their For You Pages.

People took to their keyboards with questions and compliments. Image: Semevent / Pixabay

Source: UGC

@0703tsholo, who hoped to have the same modern kitchen, told @spha072:

"My everyday prayer."

@user8264398419873 wrote in the comments:

"Very nice, and so stylish."

@zanelemtshwenimasango shared with people on the internet:

"My favourite colour combination."

@lizzymonkwe wondered in the comment section:

"Love the table and chairs in your kitchen. If you don't mind me asking, where did you buy them?"

The woman replied to the TikTok user:

"From an Indian shop, dear."

A hopeful @dipuo.johanne told the homeowner:

"We are praying to have our own space, but things are rough; one day is one day."

Intrigued to see the rest of the home, @tryforce7 asked:

"Beautiful, can we have a house tour, please?"

