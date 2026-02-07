“Powerade Straight From the Tap”: Midrand Woman’s Blue Tap Water Puzzles South Africans
- A TikTok user from Midrand, Gauteng, poured water from her tap, which happened to be blue
- Residents in the popular province have long experienced the ongoing water crisis, which has also seen them without running water
- Internet users were stunned to see the colour and joked that it mimicked the energy drink Powerade
A woman from Midrand showed the effects of the Gauteng water crisis, revealing that the running water from her tap was blue. The bizarre occurrence stunned a few social media users, who could also relate.
TikTok user @.perekisi_ uploaded her video on 2 February 2026, in which she showed herself filling a clear glass with the liquid. Once the water reached the brim, she repeated the process, making sure that what she had seen was legit.
The woman wrote in her caption:
"Yah, no, this water crisis is getting out of hand."
Watch the TikTok video posted on @.perekisi_'s account below:
Blue tap water stuns South Africans
Hundreds of members from the online community gathered in the comment section to discuss the odd colour of water gushing out of the tap. One person even shared a picture of their glass of water, which resembled @.perekisi_'s.
@momo837338 shared with the online community:
"I live in Munyaka, and I’m so thirsty, but I think I’m going to go to the shop and restock the house with water because there is no way!"
@.perekisi_ advised the TikTok user:
"Yes, please drink bottled water, not tap water. I heard it’s back now, isn't it?"
@gl44dysss added in the comment section:
Midrand is so embarrassing, tjo."
@bonolo12t tried to be positive, writing:
"It’s a pretty shade of blue, though."
@anelexakaza8 joked under the post:
"Powerade straight from the tap."
