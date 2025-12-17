“It’s Ruining the Whole Aesthetic”: Internet Relates as Johannesburg Influencer Vlogs Water Shortage
- Siyamthanda, an influencer from Johannesburg, showed her online audience how she coped without running water in her home
- She showcased her bathtime routine and how she washed the dishes with the water she had stored away
- Social media users gathered in the comments to express their relatable thoughts about the shutdown
A Johannesburg influencer named Siyamthanda shared a snippet of her day without water during the vibrant city's crisis. Many social media users expressed that they could relate to the struggle.
The water shortage has many residents experiencing temporary outages since Rand Water began its planned maintenance on Saturday, 13 December 2025, Business Day reported.
Siyamthanda posted her video on 16 December 2025, in which the online audience got a glimpse of her chic home. In the clip, she showed herself using a plastic tub of boiled water to bathe before receiving her groceries through Checkers' delivery service, Checkers Sixty60.
The water she stored in a large bucket was added to a kettle, which she then boiled to use to wash the dishes. The video showcased that while influencers often portray a life of glitz and glam, they, too, are affected by everyday struggles.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Internet comments on Johannesburg's water shortage
Local online users flooded the comment section to share their thoughts on what Siyamthanda and many other Johannesburg residents were experiencing.
@mondynkosizwane wrote under the post:
"Kanti, what’s happening ngampela? This is frustrating."
@.boobear72 stated to internet users:
"It’s ruining the whole aesthetic."
@ramakgapolaprecious shared online:
"I'm so frustrated at this point. I don’t even want to go to the bathroom."
@thato..malekane told the public:
"I'd rather not have electricity than water. Yes, the house becomes cold, but everything becomes dirty when there's no water. I find it hard to process the second day without it."
Watch the TikTok video posted on Siyamthanda's account below:
3 Other stories about Johannesburg water shortages
- In another article published in September 2025, Briefly News reported that Johannesburg Water announced a 14-hour throttle on reservoirs and towers.
- Last year, 13 suburbs experienced a 21-hour shutdown. The purpose was to fix the leaking pipe fittings.
- Johannesburg Water announced on 15 December 2024 that it had almost completed the planned maintenance on the Zwartskopjes Power Station.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Jade Rhode (Human Interest Editor) Jade Rhode is a Human Interest Reporter who joined the Briefly News team in April 2024. She obtained her Bachelor of Arts degree from Rhodes University, majoring in Journalism and Media Studies (distinction) and Linguistics. Before pursuing her tertiary education, Jade worked as a freelance writer at Vannie Kaap News. After her studies, she worked as an editorial intern for BONA Magazine, contributing to both print and online. To get in touch with Jade, email jade.rhode@briefly.co.za