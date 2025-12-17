Siyamthanda, an influencer from Johannesburg, showed her online audience how she coped without running water in her home

She showcased her bathtime routine and how she washed the dishes with the water she had stored away

Social media users gathered in the comments to express their relatable thoughts about the shutdown

An influencer vlogged about Johannesburg's water shortage, which many found relatable.

A Johannesburg influencer named Siyamthanda shared a snippet of her day without water during the vibrant city's crisis. Many social media users expressed that they could relate to the struggle.

The water shortage has many residents experiencing temporary outages since Rand Water began its planned maintenance on Saturday, 13 December 2025, Business Day reported.

Siyamthanda posted her video on 16 December 2025, in which the online audience got a glimpse of her chic home. In the clip, she showed herself using a plastic tub of boiled water to bathe before receiving her groceries through Checkers' delivery service, Checkers Sixty60.

The water she stored in a large bucket was added to a kettle, which she then boiled to use to wash the dishes. The video showcased that while influencers often portray a life of glitz and glam, they, too, are affected by everyday struggles.

Internet comments on Johannesburg's water shortage

Local online users flooded the comment section to share their thoughts on what Siyamthanda and many other Johannesburg residents were experiencing.

People took to their keyboards to complain about Johannesburg's water shortage.

@mondynkosizwane wrote under the post:

"Kanti, what’s happening ngampela? This is frustrating."

@.boobear72 stated to internet users:

"It’s ruining the whole aesthetic."

@ramakgapolaprecious shared online:

"I'm so frustrated at this point. I don’t even want to go to the bathroom."

@thato..malekane told the public:

"I'd rather not have electricity than water. Yes, the house becomes cold, but everything becomes dirty when there's no water. I find it hard to process the second day without it."

Watch the TikTok video posted on Siyamthanda's account below:

