Johannesburg Water will implement water shedding for almost 24 hours for suburbs in Johannesburg

The purpose of the shutdown is to fix leaking pipe fittings, and the water supply will be cut off in the evening

South Africans were relieved, even though they would spend more than 15 hours without water because of the maintenance

Johannesburg Water will be conducting maintenance on leaked pipes. Image: Lauren Barkume

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG — Johannesburg residents have been warned to buckle up for 21 hours without water.

Water shedding in Johannesburg

According to The South African, Johannesburg Water announced that five suburbs will experience a 21-hour water cut from 6 pm on the evening of 19 November 2024 to the following day. The City will be fixing and maintaining leaking pipe fittings. The suburbs include Jabulani, Zola South, Moletsane, Jabavu Central, White City, Tladi, Morka, Senaonae, Dhlamini, Mofolo, Rockville, Moroka and parts of Chiawelo and Dube.

Water pressure will also be reduced nightly from 7 pm to 4 am to restore dwindling reservoir levels. The Minister of Water and Sanitation, Pammy Majodina, said the province consumes 60% above the global water average daily. She said although Johannesburg still has water, infrastructure must be maintained.

South Africans weigh in

Below are some of the comments South Africans left on Facebook.

Denise Du Plessis Verwey said:

"It's not because of the people's usage. I drive past leaking water pipes daily that we have to report to the council to fix. I suppose basic maintenance was not done by municipalities."

Papie Papzn said:

"Viva ANC, viva."

Gauteng water crisis can be addressed

In a related article, Briefly News reported that an expert said the Gauteng water crisis can be resolved.

Professor Anthony Turton said that the water crisis in Gauteng is caused by poor infrastructure and municipalities losing water.

Turton said the province could resolve the issue if all parties involved stopped blaming-shifting. He also revealed that the Integrated Vaal system will be under pressure for four years.

