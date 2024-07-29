Rand Water is in the final stages of its five-week maintenance program, which started on 22 July

The project is meant to fix erratic water supply by fixing old infrastructure that has deteriorated or leaking and replacing pressure valves

Residents of Johannesburg and Pretoria have been warned that it may take up to two weeks before the water system fully recovers

GAUTENG— An extensive project has been undertaken by RandWater that has affected Johannesburg and Pretoria.

The water aisle at a local supermarket, Spar, has its shelves stripped bare of water bottles.

Source: Twitter

This week, the project focuses on the Palmiet and Mapleton stations. These stations will replace valves that control the water pressure; valves influence the speed at which water can be pumped. So, although Palmiet and Mapleton are located in Johannesburg, Pretoria is influenced by the water being cleaned and then pumped to the city.

Randwater's message to Gauteng residents

Speaking to Newzroom Afrika on Monday, Rand Water spokesperson explained the importance of the maintenance.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

“The reason we are undertaking this maintenance, we want to extend the lifespan of our assets so that in the long run we are able to supply water, we ensure that there is water security and sustained water supply in our areas.”

Unlike electricity, which can be turned off and on with the flick of a switch, water travels slower, and reservoir levels, which in some cases are zero, will need to fill again slowly.

Mzani reacts to the water shortage.

South Africans can have a humourous reaction to life and struggle in South Africa, but we tap into the residents' feelings regarding the maintenance and the lack of water.

@Sanush28, a Johannesburg resident, had this to say about the current state of affairs in her area:

"Ferndale, Randburg has been affected severely by water outages. The communication from City of Johannesburg is pathetic to say the least. The water tankers are few and far between. In addition, previously, Jojos would be located at each street corner for all residents to get access to water."

@akubenjalo1, Jay has these wise words about the deployment time of tankers:

Sending water tankers at 11:00am is a waste of time, as most people are at work! We need water and what's worse is the bills will be the same amount or more!

@TREVORMOSES15 is feeling the hardships

Water supply is a basic human right and you are denying us that right. Even when the National Party ran Pretoria, things actually worked, unlike now. Sies. 🤧😝

@pule_jones from eNCA experience this weekend:

"I ran away from my place in JHB, to my mom in Pretoria for water. I get to Tshwane.. some parts have NO water still... where do I go now? BnB? Aowa..These metros are a mess!"

@GerrieOfficial had observed the following in Pretoria:

"Pretoria is scrambling to buy water with long lines in front of shops. Many are sold out. Will the citizens be happy about how this is being managed?"

Dstv took the opportunity to promote the TV series Queen Modjadji, where sacrifices needed to be made for water. Queen Modjadji, or the Rain Queen, is said to have supernatural powers like the ability to control the clouds and create rain.

Hammanskraal's Water Plant Delayed

Briefly News earlier reported that the city of Tshwane announced that the water purification facility for the Hammanskraal area is set to be operational by September. Initially planned to start functioning in March 2024, this plant will supply 40 megalitres of purified water daily.

This installation is a segment of a three-year initiative launched in response to the 2023 cholera outbreak, which resulted in 23 fatalities.

A Tshwane resident said, “Investigate who gets the water transport tenders. They will keep on supplying water.”

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News