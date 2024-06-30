Rand Water will implement its infrastructure maintenance plan in areas under the Ekurhuleni Municipality

The scheduled month-long maintenance will see the bulk water supplier replace the valves on major pipelines

The municipality is expected to send water tankers to the areas that will experience low water pressure due to the ongoing maintenance

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Zingisa Chirwa is an experienced Briefly News journalist based in Johannesburg, South Africa, who has covered current affairs on the radio for over 15 years.

Ekurhuleni must brace themselves for possible water shortages as Rand Water’s month-long infrastructure maintenance commences on 1 July 2024. Images: Stock Images.

Source: Getty Images

Communities in Ekurhuleni must prepare for possible water shortages when Rand Water’s maintenance plans kick off on 1 July 2024.

Ekurhuleni to provide water tankers

The water supplier said the scheduled infrastructure maintenance would run throughout July 2024. According to EWN, the utility was expected to replace the valves on major pipelines throughout the month. The municipality would send water tankers to the affected areas, including Alberton, Boksburg, Germiston, Katlehong, and Tembisa.

The maintenance follows Rand Waters' recent service of Johannesburg’s water infrastructure, which left numerous areas without water.

Jo’burg residents displeased with Rand Water’s maintenance

Many Johannesburg dwellers lashed out at the water supplier after being left without running water for a few days.

@Stre1Childrenof said:

“This maintenance is a mess; we have had water since the 27th, when they started, and now they cut the water suddenly without saying anything; what kind of maintenance and water talking about!”

@Franswua added:

“@Rand_Water, Water is still off!!!!”

@Sanush28 commented:

“The hardships we face don't bother them! How is one supposed to cook, clean, wash clothing and bathe with no water? Washing our hands is now a luxury ”

@ParshotamUsha stated:

“@Rand_Water @JHBWater Nice to be proactive...BUT Residents are still WITHOUT water for almost 7 days so much for Human Rights, I suppose...”

@frankfouche asked:

“@JHBWater Do you and @Rand_Water understand that there are still thousands of residents who still have NO water?”

Gauteng and Free State to face 6-month water interruption

Briefly News reported that residents of Gauteng and the Free State would deal with six-month water interruptions as the Lesotho Highlands Water Project tunnel maintenance continued.

The maintenance was reportedly essential to protect the structural integrity of the water tunnel systems.

The government committed to creating plans to ensure a six-month reliable water supply.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News