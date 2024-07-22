Tshwane said the water purification plant that would service the Hammanskraal community would be installed by September

The plant, which was scheduled to come online in March 2024, would provide 40 megalitres of clean water daily

The plant was part of a three-year plan following the 2023 cholera outbreak that led to the deaths of 23 people

The water purification plant that would service Hammanskraal would be installed by September 2024, six months after the initial March 2024 deadline. Images: Stock Image and Leon Sadiki/Bloomberg

Residents of Hammanskraal will have to wait a few more months before they can get drinkable running water in their homes.

Plant set to operate in two months

The City of Tshwane had committed to installing a portable water purification plant that would provide 40 megalitres of clean water daily. According to EWN, the plant was supposed to start operating in March 2024; however, the deadline was pushed back to September 2024. The plant was part of a three-year plan following the 2023 cholera outbreak that left 23 people dead.

Tshwane Mayor Cilliers Brink reportedly said the delays in the tender processes pushed back the deadline. In the interim, the city would continue to use tankers to deliver water to the Hammanskraal community.

Mzansi calls for probe into water tanker tenders

Many netizens felt that the authorities should refocus and launch an investigation into the water tanker tenders.

@RSARSA71456445 said:

“CoT must investigate who is getting these tenders.”

@Nonhlanhla36312 added:

“Finally, people will know the truth about water tankers in Tshwane, and please dig more. Its only one party that's benefiting from these water tankers. In townships, we are suffering with service. We are not treated equally!!!”

@anthonywesth commented:

“Investigate who gets the water transport tenders. They will keep on supplying water.”

@DilligafDave01 asked:

“Ah, but WHO are they paying?”

@EddieDeepfield said:

“ANC destroyed the Apies river, which used to supply drinkable water to Hammanskraal. They keep voting ANC. So let them wait.”

Hammanskraal fed up with broken water purification plant

In related Briefly News, the community of Hammanskraal gave the government another deadline to fix their water treatment plant.

The residents told Briefly News that the plant should be functional by the 29 May General Election.

One resident explained that if not, the community would boycott the polls.

