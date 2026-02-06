A hilarious video of popular toddler Zuluboy exposing his mother’s "lies" during a prank took social media by storm

The Eastern Cape four-year-oldcouldn't hide his shock when his mom claimed they own cars and go for a daily

Social media users were left in stitches, with many praising the boy’s honesty and his unmatched facial expressions

Zuluboy's mom filmed her son as she jokingly described a fake luxury lifestyle to their followers. Image: Lujabe Siphe

The internet’s favourite toddler, Zuluboy, went viral yet again after calling out his mother for "lying" during a social media prank.

The video, shared on February 5, 2026, by his mom, Facebook user Lujabe Siphe, gained massive views and thousands of comments from viewers who said they never miss a Zuluboy video.

The prank began with the mom asking Zuluboy to agree with everything she said for a video meant for his followers, “ama parents”, a request the well-mannered boy initially accepted with a calm nod. The peace didn't last long once the mom started describing an imaginary weekday morning routine while at home.

The "fake" morning routine and lifestyle

When Facebook user Lujabe Siphe claimed to drop him off at school in her own ride, Zuluboy jumped up in disbelief, telling her to stop lying because she doesn't actually have a car. The situation escalated when she mentioned their supposed daily jogs after work. A shocked Zuluboy clarified to his "ama parents” that they actually take taxis to his gogo’s house.

Watch the Facebook reel below:

SA loves the "chaotic" truth-telling

The clip gained massive traction, amassing 4.3K comments from an online community rolling with laughter. Many viewers expressed that they were on Zuluboy's side, with some noting that his expressive face was the absolute highlight of the exchange. Some admitted to watching the video multiple times, captivated by his innocent refusal to let his mom "flex" for the camera. While some joked that he was a whistleblower in the making, others shared their wish that he would stay this little and honest forever, describing him as a pure source of entertainment.

Zuluboy and his mom entertained many viewers who expressed their fondness for him. Image: Lujabe Siphe

User @Una-thi MaBunny Majavu commented:

"Nanazo😍, my heart melted when he said 'ama parents bam' (my parents)🥰. Slender, we are protected, sana🤣."

User @Boitshoko Lesego Gaothusi shared:

"The shock on his face 🤣."

User @Nomvano Delubom Lujabe added:

"The shock of his life 🤣. Ndiphantse nditsarhwe yikofu (I nearly choked from my coffee)😭."

User @Sunny-Bill Nzimande said:

"I wish he would never get older and remain this young 😩😂."

User @Hlo Mabuza shared:

"This boy will kill us with laughter 🤣. He doesn't tolerate lies.""

User @Neo Wa Mofokeng said:

"I wish you could see my boss's face when I burst into laughter, and that time I'm not supposed to use my phone when working🤣🤣."

User @Khensy M Manzini

"This kid though 🤣."

