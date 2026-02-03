A viral video of a young boy named Zuluboy celebrating his new school bag left Mzansi impressed and amused by his humour

The toddler bragged about having a father on Facebook, on February 2, 2026, before movingly offering to share his dad with his mother

Social media users were captivated by the boy's sudden switch to an American accent and his shocked reaction to the price tag

Zuluboy had a heart-to-heart with his mom and even offered to share his dad with her. Image: Lujabe Siphe

Source: Facebook

A heartwarming video shared by a mom captured the internet's attention, featuring her son, Zuluboy, in a moment of pure toddler joy.

The clip was shared on Facebook by Lujabe Siphe, showing the young boy beaming with excitement over a Spider-Man backpack recently purchased by his father.

During the video, the mom asked her son, who was looking at his bag, if he loved the gift, to which he enthusiastically replied that he did, proudly stating how nice it was to have a father. While he repeatedly mentioned his father’s gesture, he noted that the bag was a bit too big for him, but because it had his favourite character, Spiderman, it was still worth the excitement.

Zuluboy offers to share his dad in an emotional moment

The conversation took an emotional but humorous turn when Zuluboy asked his mother if she wished she also had a father. When she reminded him that she did not, his expression shifted to one of remorse. In a surprising twist, his accent switched to an American one as he sweetly promised to share his dad with Facebook user Lujabe Siphe. The entertainment continued when Zuluboy checked the price tag and expressed shock at the $55 cost.

Watch the Facebook video below:

SA is amused by Zuluboy’s accent and price shock

The clip went viral, amassing 71K views and over 300 comments from appreciative social media users. Many viewers noted how "appreciative" and “pure-hearted” the boy appeared, especially regarding his willingness to share his parent. Others found his flexible accent hilarious, noting that his videos never fail to make them smile and that he is clearly destined to be a good person.

Many users were touched by how appreciative the young boy was of his father's gift. Image: Lujabe Siphe

Source: Facebook

User @Bongy Ncede Thithiba said:

"He's so appreciative, bethunana (guys)❤️!"

User @Anani Amazizi Nombewu commented:

"He's very appreciative, and kwaba worse ukuthi ithengwe ngu (it's worse since it was bought by) daddy. It's nice to have a dad, ZB, sana ❤️😍."

User @Makrila Maka Snalo teased:

"Ni sure ayingowase America bethuna lomntana (are you guys sure this boy is not American)?😭 The accent bethuna (guys)!❤️🤏."

User @Ireen Mundwe shared:

"There's never a dull moment with ZB♥️."

User @Thobe Glenda Stuurman KamaShamase added:

"Oh, he loves his dad❤️."

User @Thembakazi Cc T Shosha joked:

"This guy is 100 steps forward. We're stuck in rands, he's gone to dollars and thinking deep."

Source: Briefly News