“The Power of a Mom”: Supportive Mom Steals the Show by Cheering for Son During Athletics, SA Moved
Family and Relationships

"The Power of a Mom": Supportive Mom Steals the Show by Cheering for Son During Athletics, SA Moved

by  Bongiwe Mati
3 min read
  • A viral video of a mother hyping up her young boy during school athletics touched the hearts of thousands on social media
  • The clip was shared on Facebook on February 3, 2026, showing the boy starting the race at the back of the pack and gaining incredible speed as his mother ran alongside him.
  • Social media users were deeply moved and praised the woman’s “loud love,” noting how the toddler’s confidence transformed in seconds

The toddler's face lit up with a proud smile after he successfully overtook his peers to finish the race
A local mother was filmed running along the sidelines while screaming words of encouragement to her son. Image: Ninthgrid
Source: UGC

A heartwarming video taken by a mother at a local school, during athletics, highlighted the undeniable power of parental support.

The clip was shared on Facebook by Ayabonga PL Ndlovu, who captured a high-stakes moment at a school athletics day, touching the hearts of many social media users.

Rather than watching from the stands, the dedicated mother followed her son from the sidelines, cheering him on with infectious energy. Facebook user Ayabonga PL Ndlovu’s video screamed for him to run faster and “leave them behind,” never letting him lose sight of her. As he heard her voice, the toddler’s pace visibly quickened, and his posture shifted as he gained newfound confidence.

From the back of the pack to a confident finish

The little boy sprinted so effectively that he managed to overtake several of his peers, all while constantly glancing at his mom for reassurance. By the time he reached the finish line, a teacher greeted him with a hug, and he flashed a beaming, satisfied smile that radiated pride.

Watch the Facebook reel here.

SA celebrates the power of a mother’s love

The clip quickly went viral, with social media users moved by the mother’s decision to love her son “out loud.” Many viewers noted that the boy’s sudden burst of speed was a direct result of feeling seen and supported. Others prayed that the toddler carry that same determination throughout his life, with many pointing out how vital a mother’s assurance is for a child’s behaviour. One user observed the toddler’s smile, while others praised the mom for being her son’s ultimate hype woman.

Others were moved by the mother's dedication, noting that her support was the key to the boy's success
Viewers loved seeing the immediate boost in the child's confidence once he heard his mother's voice. Image: Ninthgrid
Source: UGC

User @Amanda KaKhwetshube Masana

"He gained the speed as soon as mom came into the picture."

User @Lovemore Duma

"Behind every successful man there is a woman, and the woman is his mother, fullstop."

User @Dumisani Duma

"That's a proud mother right there."

User @Lebogang Ngoepe

"I love the determination of this boy. I pray he carries it all his life. With all the negativity there is in this world, I pray it does not affect him, and he keeps this spirit of wanting to do his best."

User @Brian Nqobile Dlomo commented:

"He started smiling when he heard his mother praising him. Though the race was tough, he overtook all of his competitors, and he was the first to touch the winning line. So inspired."

User @Kipkemoi Marindich said:

"That is the power of a mom."

Bongiwe Mati (Human Interest Editor) Bongiwe Mati is a Human Interest reporter who joined Briefly News in August 2024. She holds a Bachelor of Arts Honours degree from the University of the Western Cape. Her journalism journey began in 2005 at the university newspaper. She later transitioned to marketing and sales at Leadership Magazine under Cape Media (2007-2009). In 2023, she joined BONA magazine as an Editorial Assistant, contributing to digital and print platforms across current news, entertainment, and human interest categories. Bongiwe can be reached at bongiwe.mati@briefly.co.za

