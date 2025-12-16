A woman came across a cash amount totalling R250 lying on a road, intentionally secured with a needle and a worrying note suggesting a financial curse

The clip was shared on Facebook, showing the unsettling sight of cash anchored with small stones and a note written in isiZulu

Social media users mostly agreed that she should take the money, with many suggesting that by doing so, she would free the person on whom the spell is cast if she prays for it

While walking, a woman came across cash pinned with a needle and a strange note. Image: Nomah Cbanda

A mysterious and unsettling discovery on a public road went viral, fuelling a fierce debate about traditional rituals and curses.

The clip was shared on Facebook by Nomah Chanda, garnering massive views and hundreds of comments from a stunned online community.

The video captures the sight of R250 in paper money, specifically two R100 notes and one R50 note, arranged on a field. The banknotes appeared crisp, suggesting they were recently placed there. The presentation was worrying; however, the cash was pierced by a sharp needle and kept from moving away by small pebbles. Next to the money lay a handwritten paper with a chilling message.

The worrying message accompanying the money

The isiZulu note contained a sharp threat: “yonke imali ayibambayo,” which translates to every cent he/she touches. This message implies the money was used in a ritual intended to inflict financial devastation upon the intended victim who might pick it up. Facebook user Nomah Cbanda used a stick to shift the anchoring stones, verifying the currency's value and its fresh appearance, and she announced her plan to take the funds home and cleanse them with salt.

Social media users advised the woman to take the money so she could free the person the spell was meant for. Image: Nomah Cbanda

SA reacts to the money ritual

The clip garnered massive views and comments from social media users who were shocked by the sight. Many individuals gave unverified beliefs, recommending that Nomah pick up the money, arguing that unless the spell was specifically directed at her, it would not have the power to affect her. This counsel was based on the belief that the spell targeted either the person who dropped the money or a specific enemy. Some voiced serious worry about the intentions of other people, noting the dangers of daily life, where one might be laughing with someone who is casting malicious spells on them without knowing. Others offered spiritual guidance, advising her to recite prayers over the currency immediately so that any negative energy and dark intentions could be neutralised or cancelled.

User @Modiegi Rachel pleaded:

"If you take it, you will relieve that poor person. Please take it."

User @Mariza Claasen commented:

"Imagine the hearts of people in this life. Yoh, it's dangerous to be a human. Wow!"

User @Noni Mathe added:

"Take it, it won't harm you if it was not meant for you. Taking it will free someone's life! People are working but not seeing results! So sad, Lord, bring justice."

User @Thandekile Masina advised:

"Remove that nonsense and take that money. Use it the same day, though."

User @Mabel Paulinah Ngwenya said:

"Take it and put salt in it, then buy with it at the shops. Don't put it in your bag, just for safety."

User @Martha Keikantsemang shared:

"Pray for it to cancel everything."

Watch the Facebook reel below:

