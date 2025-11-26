A Zulu bride, undertaking a sacred traditional custom, walked down a bridge over a river barefoot in the rain, sparking heated debates about gender roles within traditional practices

The beautiful footage, shared on TikTok, showed the bride accompanied by an elder carrying a gas lamp and seeking blessings for her new home

Social media users flooded the comments section, celebrating the preservation of Zulu culture, while others criticised the perceived gender imbalance in traditional practices

A woman from the Shembe church shared a video of herself performing part of her Zulu makoti traditions on a rainy day. Image: @lungiesonia5

A young bride's symbolic cultural journey to marriage, rooted in rich Zulu customs, captivated and divided social media users.

The viral clip shared on TikTok by @lungiesonia5 offered a rare glimpse into a revered tradition, garnering massive views from viewers who supported the practice of African customs and some who had many questions.

The video documents a proud Zulu young woman, a member of the Shembe church, embarking on her journey to marriage. Draped in a blanket, she walked slowly across a bridge spanning a river in KwaZulu-Natal. Despite the rainy weather, she moved with clear purpose, accompanied by an elder and a car that followed closely.

Preserving the Zulu tradition

The clip then transitioned to show an elderly woman walking ahead of TikTok user @lungiesonia5, carrying a gas lamp. As they reached the point where the river was visible below, the elderly woman could be seen speaking, though her words were inaudible over the accompanying song. This sacred act, according to many, forms part of a Zulu custom when a bride is to marry across a river. The elder’s role is to seek blessings for the young bride in her new home, ensuring a prosperous and harmonious union.

The woman's post received mixed reviews as some viewers expressed their opinions about the unfairness of the custom towards women. Image: @lungiesonia5

SA debates about the Zulu custom

The clip went viral, garnering 1.4M views, 148K likes, and nearly 1.9K comments from social media users who had divided views. Many viewers expressed their profound love for the Zulu nation, praising their commitment to keeping their customs alive and practising them even in the modern age. Some viewers were keen to learn more, asking numerous questions about the specific details and the meaning of the custom.

Others, however, were stunned by the practice, stating they would never subject themselves to walking in the rain for anyone, questioning its relevance. They argued that many traditional customs in South African cultures favour men, jokingly noting that the husband-to-be was likely sleeping at home during the rainy ritual.

User @Dineo#PTR commented:

"The next thing she has to get to the house and do makoti duties and serve the family, including the husband who was sitting warm in the house. Toti kaofela (that's not right)."

User @T🦋 asked:

"Not to disrespect, but can someone please explain to me why she is walking on the road barefoot on a rainy day. Please 🙏?

User @Pink_love shared:

"This is why I don’t follow traditions. I ignore everything and live my life with my faith on the right track. Anything that includes traditions you will never find me in, and no one can ever convince me otherwise."

User @T U L I P S explained:

"She’s going to get married across the bridge. Basically, on the other side. You can’t cross with a car. So, she has to walk across."

User @rethabilemosenye shared:

"One thing about Zulus, they don't forget their roots 😍. I have learnt something today."

User @the_haitistic_kingdom added:

"My mom wouldn’t even agree to this anyway 😩."

User @Thulani Totyi said:

"And the rain sealed it. All the best, Sisi🙇🏽‍♀️."

