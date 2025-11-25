A heartwarming video captured a non-Zulu-speaking little girl using isiZulu commands to encourage a younger boy to hurry up for a playdate, which quickly gained attention online

The charming clip went viral on TikTok, garnering over a million views and widespread praise for the little girl’s spontaneous display of cultural warmth

Social media users were moved by the pure connection, praising the girl’s parents for exposing her to isiZulu and predicting a lifelong friendship for the duo

A little girl's attempt at speaking Zulu to a young boy earned her parents' praise. Image: @khanya_official4

A simple moment of childhood friendship became a massive viral hit, touching social media users with its display of cultural warmth and purity.

The clip, shared on TikTok by @khanya_official4, captured an interaction between two little ones, garnering massive views, likes, and comments from viewers who said the clip was the best thing they had seen all day on the internet.

The video features the little girl and a slightly younger boy walking across the field in her KZN home. The little girl, who walks faster than the smaller boy, calls out to him using the isiZulu command, “Asambeni” (let’s go), followed by "Woza" (come). When the boy attempts to speed up but still fails to keep pace, TikTok user @khanya_official4’s video shows the girl advising him to hurry in isiZulu, calling for him to "Gijima" (run), prompting the boy to attempt to jog along.

The boy catches up with the little girl

Once he gets close enough to her, the girl rewards his effort by inviting him to play on the trampoline with her. The use of Zulu commands by the non-Zulu-speaking little girl, motivated solely by her desire to play, resonated with viewers online.

Social media users loved the little ones' friendship and shared that they watched the video many times. Image: Ketut Subayinto

Mzansi reacts with love to the toddlers’ cute video

The clip garnered 1.4M views, 121K likes, and 2.9K comments from social media users who filled the user’s feed with praise. Many viewers called the video the cutest thing they had seen on the internet, affectionately describing the duo as precious souls. They showered the little girl’s parents with compliments for teaching her isiZulu, affirming the importance of exposing children to vernacular languages. Others loved the raw, innocent friendship displayed, predicting that the pair would have incredible stories to share about their adventures when they were older.

User @Theresia Classen commented:

"Oh! My heart loves this video. Thank you for sharing these two beautiful kids. My two angels, may Jesus protect both of you and give you a blessed life."

User @Gubevu said:

"This is truly inspiring, two pure hearts. this girl is doing extremely well, sambeni(lets go) , gijima(run), woza (come)."

User @Caai shared:

"Two innocent, precious souls ❤️."

User @philisile2.0🇿🇦 added

"They will have lots of interesting stories to tell when they grow up about their adventures."

User @BOI'M said:

"A beautiful thing I have seen today on the internet."

User @Que7 commented:

"Me and my childhood bestie. She spoke Afrikaans; she didn't know English. I spoke Xhosa and English; I was not so fluent, but we understood each other and played so well 🤣."

