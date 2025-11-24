A content creator shared a moving video of a team of Zambian neurosurgeons singing a worship song immediately after completing eight successful surgeries, lasting several hours

The beautiful clip, shared on TikTok, has gained hundreds of thousands of views, showcasing the incredible relief and faith of the medical team

Social media users praised the doctors as real-life savers, with many finding the moment of collective worship incredibly moving and expressing deep respect for their dedication

A woman shared a video of doctors in scrubs inside the theatre, showing God their appreciation for a successful day. Image: @loretta.chingandu

A powerful moment of faith and medical success proved that even doctors with their intense level of education still understand the power of a higher being, which captured the hearts of social media users across the globe.

The touching clip, shared on TikTok by @loretta_chingandu, documented the relief and joy of a specialised medical team after successful surgeries, and garnered massive views, likes, and comments from emotional viewers.

The video features a group of Zambian surgeons who work at the University Teaching Hospital Neurosurgery team. They are seen standing together, hands held high, singing a loud worship song, “Hallelujah”, and clapping. Their celebration followed the successful completion of eight series of major operations.

The surgeons celebrate their work with worship

The specific motivation for the worship was the successful surgery of a young girl from the creator’s hometown of Kwabe, Zambia, who, according to TikTok user @loretta_chingandu, had been given a second chance at life. The content creator asked the public to join the team in thanking God for the miracle. The sight of the dedicated medical professionals, still in their scrubs but lifting their praise, offered a true testament to the emotional investment required for their life-saving work.

The woman's post had viewers wishing to be operated on by such a team if they were to need medical attention. Image: @loretta.chingandu

SA shows the surgeons' respect

The clip went viral, attracting 647K views, 166K likes, and 4.1K comments from social media users who were deeply touched and emotional by the video. Many viewers praised the doctors as “real-life savers” and expressed profound respect for their commitment and long hours. The display of faith resonated; one user recalled a personal experience where a doctor prayed with their family before a major colon cancer surgery. Others said the specialists were the kind of team they would want when undergoing surgeries, noting that even their ability to perform work successfully is through the Almighty.

User @Ella shared:

"They recognise that God is using their hands to perform miracles on people 🥹."

User @Aimee’s Graves added:

"Now this is the medical team I would want doing my surgery ♥️."

User @Nana to 5. said:

"Worthy is our God! This is priceless!"

User @Lenato20 shared:

"Aw! This is so satisfying ❤. Thank you, God. Congratulations surgeon. Great health ahead for our patient🙏."

User @TwilightDreamer commented:

"Chills. When I was 37 years old, I was diagnosed with colon cancer and had to have my large intestine removed in a long surgery. Right before they put me under, the surgeon joined everyone in the room together for a prayer over me and for a successful surgery. He also prayed with my family when we first went in for consultation. We need more of this 🥲🙏."

User @machuma said:

"You are real life savers, and angels sent by the brother almighty who is the Holy one."

