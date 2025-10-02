A young man, after spending a year in the ICU following a near-fatal car accident, was filmed leaving the ward to begin his rehabilitation journey

The incredibly moving clip was shared on the video streaming platform, TikTok, attracting massive views and comments from a deeply emotional online community

Social media users were moved by the moment, praising God for sparing his life and highlighting the importance of supportive family, staff, and good medical aid

A young gent's powerful journey from the brink of death captured the hearts of many social media users. Image: @thapelo.k.lebese

Source: TikTok

A local patient's powerful journey from the brink of death after a severe accident captured the hearts of social media users.

The incredibly moving clip, shared on TikTok by @thapelo.k.lebese, was met with an outpouring of praise and gratitude.

The video shows the young man, Thapelo, being wheeled out of the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) ward in his hospital bed. He had spent an entire year in the ICU, battling for his life after a severe car accident.

Life after surviving a car accident

As he was about to exit the ward, the hospital staff had gathered outside, phones ready to capture the momentous occasion. The moment his bed was pushed through the doors, they erupted in cheers and began singing "When Jesus Says Yes, Nobody Can Say No" loudly in joyous celebration.

Thapelo himself got emotional, tears streaming down his face as he passed through the cheering crowd of staff lining the corridor. A compassionate nurse gently wiped his tears, a gesture that highlighted the deep bond formed during his long and difficult recovery.

Social media users were moved by the hospital staff's cheers as they celebrated his ICU departure. Image: Paperkites

Source: TikTok

SA celebrates Thapelo's recovery

The clip gained massive attention, attracting countless views, likes, and comments from social media users who were deeply moved by the sight of Thapelo's recovery. Many praised God for sparing his life, calling Thapelo a living testament to divine power and grace. Some praised his family for their tireless love and support. They emphasised that he pulled through because of the constant love that surrounded him, including the dedicated hospital staff.

The comments section also sparked a lively discussion, with many users stressing the importance of having good medical aid. They argued that if Thapelo had been in a public hospital, he might not have received the same level of care or a bed for such an extended period. Some joked, saying he would have been told the hospital bed was needed if he weren't in a private hospital.

User @Sosh_Plata101 commented:

"My family would have switched off the machine after two hours of being in the ICU. Thapelo is very blessed to have a family that didn’t give up on him🤞🏽🤞🏽."

User @psycho042209 shared:

"Public hospitals will tell you they want to use the bed for someone else."

User @Ta Blues said:

"This video has given me so much hope. My dad was in the ICU for six months and out to rehab, but now he is back in the ICU."

User @Boitumelo Seithati Serame added:

"Who's chopping onions? Did I not cry😭😭😭 What a testimony."

User @taste_SA commented:

"Where Jesus, a supportive family and medical aid say yes, nobody can say no. In public hospitals, I wonder if anyone has been in the ICU for a year."

User @Nic said:

"Fighting spirit of a lion! 🥰."

User @human🇿🇦 shared:

"Such warm people 🥰."

Watch the TikTok video below:

3 Briefly News articles about hospitals

A dedicated healthcare worker transformed a children's ward into a scene of pure joy and laughter with his heartwarming musical performance, touching many social media users.

A group of health workers gathered to sing a gospel song for a two-month-old baby who had been in the ICU since birth, celebrating his recovery and leaving his parents emotional.

A group of local nurses showed off their stunning rides parked at their hospital, inspiring many women to hustle harder.

Source: Briefly News