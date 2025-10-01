The football community has been thrown into mourning after a young player passed away after an unfortunate incident on the pitch

The 19-year-old suffered a fatal head injury during his club's last game and died after spending a few days in the hospital

Football lovers paid tribute to the family of the player after his club announced his death on social media

A 19-year-old footballer has tragically lost his life after suffering fatal head injuries during a collision in a fifth-division game in Europe.

Young goalkeeper Raul Ramirez passed away after unfortunate incident on the pitch. Photo: cd_colindres_emf

Source: Instagram

Football authorities confirmed on Monday, September 29, 2025, that the player was declared brain dead, and his family made the decision to donate his organs.

He had been at the hospital for three days following a collision during the match against Revilla, which was called off in the aftermath of the incident.

He suffered two cardiorespiratory arrests, first on the pitch and later in the ambulance on his way to the hospital.

Ramirez dies after an on-field collision

Raul Ramirez, who was playing in the fifth tier of the Spanish League, was confirmed dead on Monday, with his club Colindres releasing an official statement on Instagram.

"It is with deep sorrow that we bid farewell to Raul Ramirez Osorio, our first team goalkeeper and youth team coach," the club statement reads.

"On behalf of the entire family at Club Deportivo Colindres and Escuela Municipal, we wish to express our deepest condolences to his family and friends.

"To his parents, Emilio and María José, his sister María, and his partner Ariadna, your grief is ours, and we are here for you; Colindres is your home.

"Raul, you arrived at the club this summer, and from the very first moment, you won us all over with your commitment and willingness, but above all, with your human qualities.

"You are an example for all young people who want to play football. A piece of each of us goes with you, and your memory will remain with each of us forever. REST IN PEACE! 🕊️"

A moment of silence will be observed in the upcoming round of matches to pay tribute to the late young goalkeeper.

Raul Ramirez has died at the age of 19 following a collision during a match for his club Colindres. Photo: cd_colindres_emf

Source: Instagram

Fans also paid tribute to Ramirez on social media, sharing heartfelt messages and memories.

Rajkumar_yadav said:

"Deeply saddened by the loss of Raúl Ramírez. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, teammates, and everyone at C.D. Colindres. May he rest in peace."

PetritWho wrote:

"19! Thats way too young.. i wish his family and friends the best. May he rest in peace🕊."

Luna.Campbell shared:

"This is absolutely heartbreaking. Reminds me of that scary incident with @DavidSmithX1 last season - makes you realise how dangerous this sport can be. Rest in peace Raul."

ZIG mentioned:

"We can only hope his family find some sort of solace in these trying moments."

