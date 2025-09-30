Oscar Pistorius’ younger sister, Aimee, celebrated her wedding in the UK, marking a personal milestone far from the public spotlight

The former Paralympian remained in Pretoria, unable to travel due to restrictions tied to his parole

Away from the wedding, Pistorius’ private life has drawn attention following reports of a new romance with a woman compared to his late partner, Reeva Steenkamp

Aimee Pistorius, the younger sister of convicted murderer and former Paralympian Oscar Pistorius, tied the knot on Saturday,, 27 September 2025, with her British partner in a beautiful ceremony.

Oscar Pistorius leaves the Department of Correctional Services offices on April 22, 2024.

Oscar, who was sentenced for the 2013 killing of his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp, was unable to attend the wedding due to strict parole conditions that restrict his movements.

He was released from prison last year after serving half of his murder sentence. The 38-year-old resurfaced in headlines recently after news broke that Reeva’s mother, June Steenkamp, had suffered a stroke.

Despite the challenges he has faced, Pistorius continues to live comfortably, supported by his past earnings and his family’s considerable wealth, with his net worth estimated at around $5 million.

Aimee’s wedding abroad

According to reports, Aimee, the youngest of the Pistorius siblings, exchanged vows with her British partner in an intimate ceremony.

She relocated to the United Kingdom in the aftermath of her brother’s high-profile trial, seeking a quieter life away from the public glare.

Aimee Pistorius is overcome with emotion as she listens to her brother Oscar's testimony in the Pretoria High Court on April 8, 2014, in Pretoria, South Africa.

Among the guests were Oscar’s uncle Arnold and his wife, Louis. Oscar himself remained in Waterkloof, Pretoria, while his older brother hinted at attending the wedding by sharing an Instagram post from the UK. The newlyweds are expected to host a second celebration in South Africa in the coming months.

Oscar Pistorius prays with his sister Aimee Pistorius and brother Carl Pistorius prior to his indictment hearing in Pretoria Magistrates Court on August 19, 2013.

Life after the Pistorius trial

Aimee left South Africa in 2016 after the trial’s relentless scrutiny took a heavy toll on her. Psychologist Dr Jonathan Scholtz previously noted that the ordeal deeply affected her, prompting her move abroad.

Since settling in the UK, she has built a career as a business consultant at Investec and has largely stayed out of the spotlight.

Over the years, however, Aimee has occasionally spoken out on social media to defend her brother from harsh media criticism. Her wedding marks a fresh start, as she embraces a new chapter in her personal life.

Meanwhile, reports suggest that Oscar has found companionship following his release on parole. He is said to be dating Rita Greyling, a woman who bears a striking resemblance to his late girlfriend, Reeva Steenkamp.

Greyling, described as a lively blonde with blue eyes, model-like looks, and a radiant smile, reportedly captured Pistorius’ attention after his release in 2024.

The resemblance to Reeva has not gone unnoticed, with many drawing comparisons between the two women. Pistorius, who has long maintained that he mistook Reeva for an intruder on the night of the shooting, appears to be moving forward with his life alongside his new partner.

Oscar Pistorius posing next to his late girlfriend, Reeva Steenkamp, at Melrose Arch in Johannesburg.

