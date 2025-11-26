A Mr D delivery driver shared a touching video detailing the difficulty of working with food orders while hungry and relying on the smell to sustain him

The heartfelt clip went viral after it was shared on TikTok, moving the online community, who were quick to offer both financial assistance and practical support

A local restaurant joined the conversation, offering to provide the driver with food whenever he was working nearby, showcasing thoughtful community kindness

A delivery guy's honesty details the difficulty of working with food on an empty stomach. Image: @tmotise.iaac

Source: TikTok

A delivery driver’s candid look into the daily challenges of his job resonated with social media users, sparking a wave of community sympathy and generosity.

The video, shared on TikTok by @tmotise.iaac, documented a common, yet often unseen, struggle faced by some drivers, which attracted massive views, likes, and comments from viewers who promised to tip their delivery drivers.

The clip begins with the Mr D driver showing his delivery bag lying open on the floor of a restaurant as an employee gathers the customer’s order. After placing the prepared food securely inside the bag, TikTok user @tmotise.iaac proceeds to walk out with the order for delivery.

The struggles of food deliveries facing hunger

The video was captioned, describing the difficulty of working with delicious food while experiencing hunger, noting that he could only eat it through the smell. He concluded with a self-motivating message, advising others in his field not to let personal burdens distract them from their work.

The man's post reminded many social media users not to forget tipping delivery guys. Image: @tmotise.iaac

Source: TikTok

SA shows the delivery driver kindness

The clip garnered 104K views and 506 comments from social media users who were deeply sympathetic to the man’s struggle. Many users offered direct financial assistance, and some promised to tip drivers whenever they make food orders.

The most heartwarming response came from a local restaurant that joined the conversation and asked the driver to let them know when he was hungry and near their shop so they could prepare a meal for him. Others offered practical support and advice, urging him to pack a lunchbox for himself to ensure he had something to eat during his busy shifts.

User @Manies Pizza & Grill said:

"If you ever come to our shop, feel free to say you’re hungry 🥰 we will feed you."

User @sunshine.s5 commented:

"We carry lunch boxes to work from last night’s supper so that we don’t get hungry throughout the day."

User @Mike shared:

"Keep your head up, king, your crown is falling."

User @KimmyCo said:

"This kills me. This exact thought always goes through my mind when they deliver to us. I always try to make sure I give a decent tip. Honestly, I wish Mr D would give an option where a driver can take more than one order if the places are close to each other, which makes this tip more."

User @Chanty added:

"This is so heartbreaking. Let's normalise giving tips to the people delivering our food and groceries 😔."

User @Bianca🇿🇦 comemnted:

"This broke my heart. I'm talking to my husband to order extra from now on."

Watch the TikTok video below:

3 Briefly News articles about delivery services

A Checkers Sixty60 delivery driver shared a video documenting his journey to demolish his mother's crumbling mud house and replace it with a brand-new brick home, moving many viewers.

A young woman shared a candid story detailing her reasons for initially halting her grocery and takeaway delivery work for retailers.

A local agent found himself frustrated after seeing a very late delivery time for items that he ordered at Pick'n Pay ASAP on a Sunday.

Source: Briefly News