A local agent found himself frustrated after seeing a very late delivery time for things that he ordered at Pick n Pay ASAP on a Sunday

The gent got a notification that his items would be delivered six hours after placing an order

Social media users took to the comment section to detail how the food retailer has been having issues with their deliveries

A Mzansi gent shared his frustration after facing a major delay on Pick n Pay ASAP. Image: @fresh_notorious5

Source: TikTok

A frustrated Mzansi gent took to the TikTok app to show off the six hours of waiting time after ordering online from a local grocery retailer.

The man shared the clip under his username @fresh_notorious5, which attracted many responses from social media users.

The man shows off the times on the video

In the video, the man shows his order time, 12:57 and the delivery time, which is between 18:30 and 19:00.

He recorded himself detailing that he wanted to sit at home since it was Sunday and have a nice drink, but the app wasn't allowed.

He accompanied his video with the caption:

"Pick n Pay South Africa will leave you deserted, ended up cancelling."

Watch the video below:

SA peeps share their stories about the food apps

After viewing the clip, social media users took to the comment section to voice their sympathies with the gent, while others suggested other apps to order from.

User @hlengi_we_ shared:

"Ordered in the morning and got it ngo6 in the evening ,I have since decided to stick with Checkers."

User @A.lizwa added:

"I remember we didn’t have water, I placed an order for water and other grocery items. I waited more than 2 hours only for them to deliver a loaf of bread in that big bag of theirs 😭💔."

User @Melo sympathised:

"Might be because ke month end. 😭 Shame sorry. This is the first time I come across something like this."

User @Saviour Mulaudzi

"This happened to me to yesterday, since I ordered ka 8am. I never received my order. Got refunded though😏."

User @Davhu suggested:

"Shop on Uber."

