A jaw-dropping wildlife encounter has left social media users both amazed and uneasy after a massive 6-metre python was spotted slithering through the grass on a farm in Matopos.

A massive six-metre python was spotted slithering through a farm in Matopos, which caused a stir online.

Source: Getty Images

The sighting, captured on video and shared online, showcased the enormous snake moving calmly across the property shortly after consuming a large meal.

The footage that was posted by Farmhouse Matopos on 22 November 2025 on Facebook described the encounter as "another amazing sighting of a nice big python."

In the clip, the snake’s visibly full stomach suggested it had recently fed, prompting farm staff to keep a respectful distance to avoid causing the reptile any stress.

According to the post, approaching a python too soon after it has eaten can have serious consequences. The farm explained that the snakes are known to regurgitate their meal if they feel threatened shortly after feeding a defensive mechanism that helps them escape danger more quickly.

The post also offered educational insight into how pythons kill their prey. Contrary to popular belief, the farm clarified that pythons do not strangle their victims to death. Instead, the prey dies from asphyxiation. As constrictors, pythons coil around their target and tighten their grip each time the animal exhales, eventually making it impossible for the victim to inhale again.

The impressive sighting drew significant attention, with many social media users expressing awe at the snake’s size and the rare opportunity to witness such a powerful creature in its natural environment. Others praised the farm for handling the situation calmly and respectfully, ensuring the animal was not disturbed.

The video posted by Farmhouse Matopos on social media went viral, gathering many views along with thousands of likes and comments within days of its publication, sparking a debate among netizens.

A python slithered through the grass.

Source: Getty Images

Social media users weigh in on Python sliding on the farm

The community took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the snake, saying:

Rue May said:

"This would be the moment I relocate."

Thorisho Pop added:

"The punishment for this snake is its food."

Hayley Alcock Sherfield expressed:

"What a sighting! Wow, that snake is huge."

Daniel Cain wrote:

"That snake is beautiful, big and strong. Thank you, Sir, for giving the snake a time to keep his hard-earned meal. God's creation, may the good Lord richly bless you. D.Cain."

Mazz Njokweni stated:

"Would give anything for such a sighting."

Miriam Kruger van Wyk replied:

"Wow, what a huge snake! Tony Kruger."

Jørgen Aabo simply said:

"Wow...what a meal and what a predator. Good to see."

Watch the video below:

